High Point's Wesleyan Christian Academy responds to COVID-19 cases

Eighth graders at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point returned to campus Friday after some COVID-19 cases prompted the need for them to quarantine at home the past 14 days, according to Rob Brown, head of school.

Two staff members and eight students at the academy had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Because the eighth grade students and two affected staff members had not intermingled with other grades at school, only that grade was sent home to continue learning remotely, Brown said.

"Being back on campus today was like the first day of school for them," Brown said by telephone Friday afternoon. "They were so excited to be back."

Quarantining at home meant the students continued learning online with teachers providing "live" instruction each school day, Brown said. As of Monday, one of the academy's elementary classrooms also moved to online learning because a student tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Brown said Guilford County public health officials have worked closely with staff at the academy at 1917 North Centennial St. in High Point. "They've been great," he said. "We have 1,200 kids in the building and are taking all the precautions we can."