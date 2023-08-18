GREENSBORO — As high school football begins tonight, school officials and law enforcement agencies across the Triad are working to ensure safety remains a priority.

Security issues were thrust into the spotlight last week when police responded to fights among spectators at football scrimmages between multiple schools at Dudley High. Officers later detained two juveniles in the parking lot area and recovered two handguns.

Guilford County Schools is conducting an internal investigation into the incident at Dudley, which prompted questions about safety at the event.

“Protocols were altered slightly due to the fact that it was a scrimmage,” Gabrielle Brown, a spokeswoman for the school district, said in an email on Thursday. “The district is reviewing protocols for scrimmages to align them with the traditional protocol for official games.

“The safety of spectators at athletic events is a top priority for the district.”

A closer look at who makes decisions about how much security is needed at high school football games shows the bulk of that responsibility is handled by school resource officers. As armed officers assigned to specific schools, SROs consider a number of factors and work with school administrators and athletic directors to put recommendations in place.

Often, it takes an “all hands on deck approach” to maximize safety at large school events, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Capt. B. Hall, who oversees the office’s SRO division.

“Law enforcement cannot do it alone,” Hall said Thursday. “It takes a successful partnership between law enforcement, the community, the school district, students and parents. The presence of officers, body scanners and clear-bag policies only represent a few pieces of the puzzle.”

Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, said the department will continue to work closely with Guilford County Schools to provide a law enforcement presence at football games.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County says that his office will deploy “an ample number” of deputies to patrol high school football games. He said that the number of deputies assigned “depends on who’s playing. Some games have more spectators and fans than other games.”

As an added measure, school personnel will use hand-held metal detectors and walk-through detectors, according to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“We use handhelds at some secondary entrance points and to do a closer inspection of an individual if needed after they walk through one of the walk-through detectors,” Campbell said.

Elsewhere in the Piedmont Triad, Davie County Schools has begun a clear-bag policy for its high school and middle school athletic events.

In High Point, a school’s assigned SRO typically works with the administration and the athletic director about security coverage.

“It is the responsibility of the SRO to meet with the administration and they give their recommendation, but the ultimate decision comes back to the school that pays for the officers to be there,” said High Point Police Major Matt Truitt, who served as an SRO between 2009 and 2014.

In his prior experience as an SRO, Truitt said his recommendations were followed.

“The largest High Point officer presence is typically between Andrews and High Point Central,” said Truitt, adding there’s been no issue filling the spots for an upcoming game between the rival high schools.

Despite staffing shortages, “our officers are signing up to work the events and they are being covered — for now,” Truitt said.

Hall, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, said the use of law enforcement officers for security at athletic events is considered “extra duty” and has traditionally been paid for by an individual school. The number of officers requested can depend on multiple factors such as:

Anticipated crowd size

Strength of rivalry between the two teams

Any history of violence at events between the teams

Recent threats or rumors of violence

Social media posts indicating a likelihood of violence

The SRO at each school generally works their home games and also assists with coordinating additional officers as needed, Hall said. The decision on how many officers are needed is typically made jointly between the schools and the law enforcement agencies covering those events.