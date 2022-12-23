High winds cause power outages, road closures in Guilford County; wind chill below 0 expected tonight

Posted 8:55 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Southern Webbing Mill Road is closed between Helen and Alexandria roads because of downed trees and power lines, according to Greensboro police.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.

Nearly 20,000 people were without power in Guilford County, 10,000 in Forsyth County and 3,000 in Rockingham County as of 8:55 a.m., according to Duke Energy's website.

Posted 8:17 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Make sure all your devices are charged — Duke Energy is warning of widespread power outages today as a strong cold front moves through the Triad.

Nearly 10,000 customers in Guilford County had lost power, many in the Lake Jeannette, Oak Ridge and Summerfield areas, as of 8:15 a.m., according to the company's outage map.

Frequent wind gusts of between 30 mph and 40 mph are expected today, and isolated gusts of up to 55 mph are expected through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The NWS urges people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. People are asked to secure outdoor objects, such as Christmas decorations, and be on the lookout for for falling tree limbs.

Crews are working to restore power to areas without power, Duke Energy said.

The outages are especially concerning with today's cold temperatures, which are expected to drop to 7 degrees overnight. The combination of very cold air and strong winds will result in wind chill values of between 0 degrees and -10 degrees throughout central North Carolina, according a NWS wind chill advisory. That advisory is from 7 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory also is effect until 10 p.m. today.

Exposure could result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the advisory states. Wear appropriate clothing, including gloves and a hat, if going outside.

People are urged to bring their pets inside and check on neighbors who are especially vulnerable to the cold.

Duke Energy also warns people to always assume downed power lines are energized and to stay away from them.