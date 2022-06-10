 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway Patrol seeking SUV involved in hit-and-run that injured child, 10, in Guilford County

N.C. Highway Patrol
KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

WHITSETT — State Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public's help locating the driver of an SUV that struck a 10-year-old child Thursday afternoon on NC 61 in Guilford County.

Authorities responded at 2:17 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run accident on NC 61 between Homeview and Herron roads after a child was struck while crossing the highway, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

Witnesses said a blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck the child and was last seen traveling north on NC 61 in the area of Homeview Road, toward Interstate 40/85, according to the news release.

The injured child was transported to Moses Cone Hospital. Details about the child's condition were not available as of early Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Lunsford at 1-800-445-8621.

