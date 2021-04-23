'Historic moment': Community Foundation gets $50 million gift — largest in its history

GREENSBORO — The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has received a $50 million gift, the largest in its history.
The bequest came from Charles L. “Buddy” Weill Jr., who enjoyed a successful career in insurance and real estate before he died at age 95 on July 1, 2020.
The gift creates an impactful endowment for capital expansions and improvements of facilities that support eldercare and health care.
“This is truly a historic moment for Greensboro,” Walker Sanders, the Community Foundation's president, said in an announcement after Thursday's annual foundation meeting. “Buddy’s generosity and vision will have a significant impact on this community for generations."
The bequest will generate annual grants totaling $2 million a year, based on the foundation's current spending rate of 4%, Sanders said.
The grants in eldercare and health care could support projects such as equipment purchases or expansion of existing facilities.
Or they could help leverage other resources for new projects to improve access to and affordability of eldercare and health care facilities, Sanders said.
The foundation has not yet decided which facilities or projects will receive grants, Sanders said.
An advisory committee will be created to help guide and provide expertise in considering proposals and will spend the next few months speaking with area experts before announcing decisions.
Looking at the way that the fund can grow over time, the gift could be worth more than $1 billion in 50 years, Sanders said.
"It is an asset that will continue to give back to this community forever," he said.
A native of Greensboro, Weill owned and operated Weill Investment Co. and served as president and chief executive officer of Robins & Weill Inc., which his father founded in 1911.
Outside of work, he was an active member of the real estate industry as well as higher education, health care and charitable organizations based in Greensboro and across North Carolina, often serving in leadership or officer positions in several at the same time.
Weill was instrumental in helping to establish Well-Spring retirement community, serving as a trustee and chair of the board.
He was the first chair of the Board of Trustees of Cone Health who was not a member of the Cone family.
He also served on the Community Foundation's real estate management committee and was a former member of its Board of Directors.
Founded in 1983, the Community Foundation is a charitable organization that manages more than $295 million in assets and about 700 charitable funds.
Among its larger projects, the foundation raised $42 million from private donors toward the $90 million Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, a public-private partnership.
The foundation has handled other large gifts as well, including those from Weill's sister.
Weill's sister, Carolyn Weill LeBauer, had left $10 million to the Community Foundation to build what would become downtown's Carolyn & Maurice LeBauer Park. The four-acre park opened in August 2016.
Buddy Weill was impressed with how the foundation handled his sister's estate and had planned the popular park, Sanders said.
"Buddy was keenly aware of how the foundation could help him leave a legacy of supporting care for the elderly population in Greensboro,” Sanders said in the announcement. "It is our honor to help make his dream a reality."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.