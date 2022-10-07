Historical marker and monument for suffragette and activist unveiled at Old Guilford County Courthouse

GREENSBORO — When one chapter ends, another begins.

On Oct. 7, 1920, the members of the Equal Suffrage Association of North Carolina gathered at what is now the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro for their last meeting under that name.

Just months earlier, the 19th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing that the right for U.S. citizens to vote could not be denied on the basis of sex. The work toward securing that amendment behind them, and the work of registering, educating and mobilizing women voters ahead of them, the group reformed that day as the League of Women Voters of North Carolina.

A full 102 years later, League of Women Voters members from the Triad and across the state gathered Friday with local elected officials and others for a pair of events celebrating, "women voting and America changing."

The first event Friday morning at the courthouse unveiled both a historical marker and a monument for Gertrude Weil, the Goldsboro suffragette and activist who founded the League of Women Voters of North Carolina.

Later in the day, educator, writer and activist Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, the first African American woman to serve as president of the national League of Women Voters, gave a presentation and book signing at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum based on her book, "The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters."

Paired together, the events highlighted a double edge to the founding of the national and state leagues. On Oct. 7, 1920, North Carolina gained a new association that influences civic life to this day, but lost a suffrage organization at a time when so many men and women of color were still disenfranchised in the state.

"Fact: the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment was not the universal celebration it was touted to be. Women of color had to advocate for an additional 45 years without the full force of League support," Jefferson-Jenkins said. "Question: What would have happened if the League used its momentum gained with the victory of the passage of the 19th Amendment to secure universal suffrage for women of color in all states?"

The morning celebration of Weil at the courthouse was presented by League of Women Voters of North Carolina and League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad and included presentations about Weil by Carol Hart, director of the Greensboro History Museum and Kathleen Smith, the archivist at UNCG.

They chronicled not just her leadership of the suffrage fight in North Carolina and her founding of the North Carolina League but also continued progressive activism throughout her long life, for example supporting unionization, child labor laws, interracial cooperation and school integration.

Jefferson-Jenkins said that Weil, as a Jewish woman in the South, "certainly confronted discrimination, and that made her more intentional about how she used her platform."

Weil's story, she said, reminded her of the experiences of women of color within the League who often faced discrimination and marginalization but continued to make their mark, challenging and reshaping the group's approach on race, and fighting to make a place for themselves in the organization.

"I want to use my platform to call attention to the women upon whose shoulders I stand, to ask you to reflect on what you hear and what it makes you think about as we move forward," she said.

Jefferson-Jenkins was invited to Greensboro by Willie Taylor, the chair of LWVPT's "2020 project," so named because it was intended to be timed with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the founding of the League, though celebrations wound up being postponed due to the pandemic.

Taylor said that while members knew of Weil as the founder of the North Carolina League, they weren't aware that the founding took place at the Guilford County Courthouse until the fact was shared in a biography of Weil published in 2018.

When Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion learned that the group was pursuing a historical marker for Weil as part of the National Votes For Women Trail, she insisted there should be a monument to Weil as well, located in the courthouse's monument garden, which also includes a statue of George Simkins, an abstract sculpture, and a monument to the bicentennials of the county and the United States.

The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation provided funding for the monument, while the William G. Pomeroy Foundation contributed to the historical marker for Weil.

"We are so fortunate to have her," said LWVPT President Mary Ellen Shifflett. "Not just as the founder of the League, but also as an early leader who established a framework that has guided us for 102 years and hopefully will continue to guide us for many years to come."