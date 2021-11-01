GIBSONVILLE — Top county school officials had no definite plans Wednesday night on where to relocate more than 1,000 students from Eastern Guilford High School after an afternoon fire reduced the building to rubble.

“Those kids will not go back to school there this year, there’s no question,” county schools Superintendent Terry Grier said Wednesday evening. “Our primary goal is to try to keep the classes together as much as we can.”

A long-term solution had not been decided by 9 p.m., when administrators, including several principals, ended discussions of available space at other local high schools. A schools spokeswoman said officials hope to complete their plans by the end of the week.

The county also intends to build a fence around the school to keep people away.

Eastern High classes have been canceled for today and Friday. Students and teachers will be notified of a time to remove vehicles from the parking lot.

In front of the administration building late Wednesday, where dozens of parents and students gathered awaiting news, some students expressed disappointment at the lack of a decision on their futures.

“It’s still like we’re kind of in the dark,” said school senior Megan Summers, 18, president of the Student Council. “We just want to know if we’re going to be together.”

The high school fire started in a second-floor chemistry classroom that was reportedly empty. A teacher spotted the fire, tried to put it out with an extinguisher, then pulled the alarm as flames worsened shortly after 2 p.m.

No sprinklers existed in the school because they were not required at the time it was opened in 1974, officials said. The attic’s design allowed the fire to race into the rafters, in turn heating steel beams to the extent that they pulled away from the walls.

“A sprinkler system really just holds off (flames) until (we) get there,” said Mike Wright, deputy director of Guilford County Emergency Services. “In this case, it wouldn’t have mattered much (because of how quickly the fire spread and its severity).”

Wright said the building was a total loss.

School officials’ early optimism for saving the building disappeared by sunset as sections of the roof ignited, sending towering plumes of smoke into the air. Outside walls soon collapsed.

About 100 firefighters from various departments responded to the school. Red Cross volunteers also assisted at the scene.

As some of the walls started to collapse after nightfall, a bright yellow light glowed in the area around Peeden Drive. The scene was calm as firefighters allowed the building to burn, deeming it too dangerous to enter.

“We’re incredibly thankful that we got all our staff and students safely evacuated from the building,” said Alan Duncan, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Education. “Our first and primary focus is the safety of our people.”

The building was emptied within minutes of the classroom fire as students first moved to a practice football field on the west side of the school and then to a nearby church.

Students at Eastern Middle School next door were kept inside past dismissal as a haze outside created unsafe breathing conditions, school officials said. Those students will attend school today, officials said.

Hazardous-material teams sampled the air around the school into the night, Wright said, but no serious environmental concerns arose.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries and a third was treated at the scene.

Some high school students questioned what the fire means for the rest of the school year, and perhaps even college opportunities.

“I just don’t know what we are going to do about school or football,” said Brandon Pride, 17, a senior. “I wonder if we’ve lost our transcripts and what this is going to mean for the rest of the year and college.”

Pride’s mother, Sherrell King, graduated from Eastern in 1983. “We’re worried now about ... what happens next. Where are they going to place all these children?” she said. “They all have friends. Are they going to be split up?”

Whether student records remain intact is unknown.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed,” Grier said. “They were in fireproof cabinets.”

Nirav Surati, 16, a junior enrolled in Advanced Placement classes, said students also worried about the types of classes that might be offered wherever they were placed.

“Hopefully wherever we go we’ll be able to get all of the same classes,” Surati said. “AP classes are very important for college.”

As for the school itself, a damage estimate was not available, though everything from personal belongings to textbooks were destroyed.

