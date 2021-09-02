16 years ago Triad residents trained with the American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Katrina

REIDSVILLE — As Angela Idacavage prepared for the possibility of being away from her Browns Summit home for two weeks, her daughter posed a question.

“Why are you going?” 7-year-old Haley wanted to know.

For Idacavage the answer was simple: “Because these people need help.”

Idacavage was one of about 25 people who trained Saturday to become an American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer at the organization’s Rockingham County chapter in Reidsville. Most will be sent to the areas along the Gulf Coast ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

The training usually requires three eight-hour sessions and volunteers are given first-aid training. But because so many volunteers are needed on the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross has agreed to waive those requirements and the course was condensed to four hours.

“The Red Cross is wanting you down there yesterday,” E. Ray Sullivan, the chapter’s disaster specialist, told the volunteers.

After completing Saturday’s course, volunteers will be added into the national Red Cross database. Depending on their availability, volunteers can expect a call within days, Sullivan said.