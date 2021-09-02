16 years ago Triad residents trained with the American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Katrina

REIDSVILLE — As Angela Idacavage prepared for the possibility of being away from her Browns Summit home for two weeks, her daughter posed a question.
“Why are you going?” 7-year-old Haley wanted to know.
For Idacavage the answer was simple: “Because these people need help.”
Idacavage was one of about 25 people who trained Saturday to become an American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer at the organization’s Rockingham County chapter in Reidsville. Most will be sent to the areas along the Gulf Coast ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.
The training usually requires three eight-hour sessions and volunteers are given first-aid training. But because so many volunteers are needed on the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross has agreed to waive those requirements and the course was condensed to four hours.
“The Red Cross is wanting you down there yesterday,” E. Ray Sullivan, the chapter’s disaster specialist, told the volunteers.
After completing Saturday’s course, volunteers will be added into the national Red Cross database. Depending on their availability, volunteers can expect a call within days, Sullivan said.
Those who are sent to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina are required to work at least two weeks and will likely work in shelters and to distribute food. Volunteers will be flown from Piedmont Triad International Airport to Montgomery, Ala. From there, they will be dispatched to the 149 shelters serving 96,000 evacuees in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, said Jana Nowell, the executive director of the Rockingham County chapter.
“If you do this, it will be the hardest work you ever loved,” she said.
Saturday’s training was enough to give volunteers a glimpse of the victims’ needs , “but the real training is when they get there,” Sullivan said.
Volunteers learned Saturday what to expect when they reach the Gulf Coast, where shelter occupants are growing increasingly frustrated. They were given a list of what clothes and supplies to bring. And they were told they will be living alongside those in the shelters and sleeping on cots. A shower may be a novelty.
“You’re going to endure the same hardships as the victims themselves are enduring,” Nowell said.
With scenes of looting and violence being broadcast from New Orleans, Sullivan assured the class that the shelters were being protected. Volunteers said they were not afraid of what they may find when they make to the region .
“I’m faithful, not fearful,” Josh Ziglar, a 21-year-old Eden resident, said. “That’s how people react in desperation. There’s so much negativity. I have to contribute what I can.”
“We have the opportunity to help them,” said Matthew Grant, a youth pastor with God Glorious Church in Wentworth. “We’d want the same thing.”
Idacavage, a first-time volunteer with the Red Cross, said she couldn’t stand by and watch the images on television of the suffering.