Greensboro's Magnolia House launches fundraising campaign to reopen as inn

GREENSBORO — The Historic Magnolia House has launched a fundraising campaign to reopen the Green Book site as an inn this fall.

"We would love to raise $100,000 through this fundraiser, both through cash donations and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations of furnishings," said Melissa Knapp, historic site manager and curator of the house at 442 Gorrell St. on the perimeter of downtown.

Louis Armstrong, Satchel Paige, James Brown, James Baldwin, and Ike and Tina Turner are among many celebrated guests who sought accommodations at the house during the Jim Crow era.

Natalie Pass Miller is the current owner and principal officer of Magnolia House Foundation, Inc., a not-for-profit organization whose chief role is to grow awareness for African American history in the Triad, while contributing to the area’s tourism experience.

Her team includes a documentary archivist.

“Through the generosity of sponsorships and donations, we invite businesses, organizations and individuals to help us shape the future by exploring the past,” Miller said in Thursday's announcement. “The Historic Magnolia House puts the story of civil rights front and center for our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}