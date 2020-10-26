History in the remaking: The story of Magnolia House has a newly discovered chapter

Very few features survive from this earliest period of construction.

John Reed was a grocer of bulk meats, lard and multiple brands of flour on South Elm Street. Unfortunately, in March 1890, Reed’s grocery was severely damaged by water used to extinguish a large South Elm Street fire. Most of his flour was ruined, and he had no insurance.

Two months later, Annie Reed died, but the property remained in her extended family by will to a son by her first marriage, Thomas Tiddy.

Over the next 20 years, the house was rented by the Tiddy family to Annie’s parents, Dr. Calvin Graves and his wife Caroline, as well as to the DeButts couple.

In 1914, the house was sold to Nina and John Plott, a road contractor. They raised three children there.

They likely made major changes by expanding the house's floor plan and updating architectural features. Briggs believes that Greensboro stonemason Andrew Leopold Schlosser added the Mount Airy granite stonework.

The house was badly damaged in the 1936 Greensboro tornado.

Though John died in 1938, Nina retained the house until 1949.