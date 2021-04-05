Honey buns: Iconic childhood snack traces its roots to Greensboro

“It was just something about the combination of the setting and the sunshine that just made it all perfect,” he said.

The habit didn’t last into adulthood, but Alexander still bought the occasional honey bun from a vending machine, including the one at the Greensboro News and Record, where he worked for 22 years.

As for Georgie Kerber, who grew up in Cherokee County, the memory of honey buns brings him back to the classroom.

As a fifth-grader, Kerber ate a honey bun almost every day. One day, while heading to lunch, he realized he’d left one in his math class. He ran back to grab it, muttering: “Where is my honey bun?”

He left the room without realizing his teacher was still in there. She was taken aback, thinking Kerber was talking about her.

“Did you know I was in there?” she later asked.

“No, I was looking for my honey bun,” he told her.

But Kerber and his teacher kept the nickname, calling each other “honey bun” from then on.

The honey bun’s story is alive in these personal histories, tiny landmarks on the map of a North Carolina childhood.