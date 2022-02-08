Pieces of Guilford's Black history can be found all over. Here's where to look.

Green Book sites

Guilford County was home to many sites in the Green Book, which listed areas where Black travelers could safely dine or stay overnight during segregation. Today, four of those buildings are still standing: Plaza Manor Hotel, lodging-hotel, 511 Martin St., Greensboro; Harris East End Gulf, service station, 2011 E. Market St., Greensboro; Club Fantasy, club, 603 E. Washington St., High Point; Magnolia House, lodging-hotel, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro.

International Civil Right Center & Museum

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened on Feb. 1, 2010, in the former Woolworth store where four N.C. A&T students helped spark the sit-ins movement in the South by sitting down at a whites-only lunch counter. That year marked the 50th anniversary of the student-led protest. In 1993, Melvin “Skip” Alston and Earl Jones founded Sit-in Movement Inc. to renovate and reopen the store as a civil rights museum. One of the exhibits includes a section of the counter and stools where the students sat down to protest segregation. The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

N.C. A&T