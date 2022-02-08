Pieces of Guilford's Black history can be found all over. Here's where to look.

As we celebrate Black History Month in February, tangible pieces remain of the history that was made here.
A young Black teacher started a school for African American students that today serves as a museum. A cemetery stands as a painful reminder of segregation. A former store-turned-museum recalls the day four young Black men sat down at a whites-only lunch counter and reinvigorated the civil rights movement.
Here are some sites of historical significance to explore in Guilford County:
African American Atelier
This art gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center opened in 1991. Atelier is French for “artist studio.” The African American Atelier showcases artistic works; sponsors forums, gallery talks and educational seminars and highlights contributions and culture of African Americans and other ethnic groups, according to its website.
Bennett College
This private college that opened in 1873 is one of only two all-women historically Black colleges and universities in the country. Martin Luther King Jr.’s only speech in Greensboro was in the college's Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel in 1958. Bennett also had the first Black woman president of a four-year U.S. liberal arts college, Dr. Willa B. Player, who served in that role from 1956-66.
Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum
In 1902, a 19-year-old Charlotte Hawkins Brown started the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia to serve as a Black preparatory school. Today, the school at 6136 Burlington Road "provides the setting where visitors can explore this unique environment where boys and girls lived and learned during the greater part of the 20th century," according to the North Carolina Historic Sites website. The school, which reopened in 1987 as the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, is the first State Historic Site to honor an African-American woman.
John Coltrane house
The childhood home of jazz saxophone icon John Coltrane still stands at 118 Underhill St. in High Point. Coltrane, who played with jazz legends such as Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk, attended William Penn High School, the city's Black high school during segregation. There's a city historical marker in front of the Underhill Street house, now known as the Blair-Coltrane House, which has been owned by the city of High Point since 2006. In recent years, the home has been open for tours during the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, which was started in 2011. There's also an 8-foot tall bronze likeness of Coltrane in the northeast corner of City Hall property at the intersection of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street.
Green Book sites
Guilford County was home to many sites in the Green Book, which listed areas where Black travelers could safely dine or stay overnight during segregation. Today, four of those buildings are still standing: Plaza Manor Hotel, lodging-hotel, 511 Martin St., Greensboro; Harris East End Gulf, service station, 2011 E. Market St., Greensboro; Club Fantasy, club, 603 E. Washington St., High Point; Magnolia House, lodging-hotel, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro.
International Civil Right Center & Museum
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened on Feb. 1, 2010, in the former Woolworth store where four N.C. A&T students helped spark the sit-ins movement in the South by sitting down at a whites-only lunch counter. That year marked the 50th anniversary of the student-led protest. In 1993, Melvin “Skip” Alston and Earl Jones founded Sit-in Movement Inc. to renovate and reopen the store as a civil rights museum. One of the exhibits includes a section of the counter and stools where the students sat down to protest segregation. The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.
N.C. A&T
The Second Morrill Act, signed into law in 1890, established land-grant colleges for African Americans in Southern states, including the school that would become N.C. A&T, which opened that fall in Raleigh as an annex to Shaw University. On March 9, 1891, the General Assembly officially established the Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race. In 1893, the college moved to its current site in Greensboro. The college graduated its first students in 1899 and went single-sex — men only — from 1902 to 1928. The college took its current formal name — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University — in 1967. It became part of the UNC System five years later. Today, it is the nation's largest historically Black college and university.
Underground Railroad in Guilford
From a starting point in the woods on what's now the Guilford College campus in Greensboro, the 800-mile Underground Railroad to Indiana began operation in 1819. That year, Quaker Vestal Coffin began helping enslaved people escape to freedom. John Dimery was the first documented “passenger” on the Underground Railroad, and with the help of cousins Levi and Vestal Coffin and the Quaker community in Guilford County’s New Garden area, Dimery quickly made his way to Richmond, Ind. A state historic marker to Levi Coffin stands on the Guilford College campus. Another marker commemorates the Underground Railroad.
Union Cemetery
The earliest burials took place in the 1880s at Union Cemetery, which was created when three Black churches banded together. The cemetery at East Whittington and South Elm streets was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993, according to Preservation Greensboro. The city closed the cemetery in 1917 citing health concerns, however, "the closure was likely racially motivated, as the Warnersville community was immediately adjacent to the white South Greensboro neighborhood," according to a report on the city's website. Burials continued by permit only until 1940.
Warnersville
Warnersville, Greensboro’s first suburb, was developed near Ashe Street after the Civil War for recently freed, homeless and impoverished former enslaved people. Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), a future Woolworth sit-in participant, grew up in this community. The J.C. Price School, the last building in the Warnersville community, was demolished in 2014. To honor the historic community, pieces of the school were incorporated into the building that replaced it — a $12 million, 45,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club.
