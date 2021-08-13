With progress made, Greensboro gets grant to take next step in African American architecture project

Editor's note: This installment is part of a series of stories following the grassroots effort to document the South Benbow Road area as a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places.
GREENSBORO — The Benbow Park neighborhood, known for its mid-century homes and churches designed and built by African American architects, is in the spotlight again as a pivotal place in the civil rights movement.
The city is preparing to document that history with a new $40,000 grant from the National Parks Service’s African American Civil Rights program.
The money will allow the city to hire an architectural historian who will document sites of significance to the civil rights movement in the neighborhood. The city will also continue to conduct oral history interviews to illustrate the neighborhood's history.
City Senior Planner Mike Cowhig said that the Benbow Park area is historically significant for several reasons including the many examples of mid-century modern homes and churches designed and built by Black professionals. The area was also home to leaders of and participants in the civil rights movement, he said.
The city has already surveyed the area for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, which recognizes the significance of a neighborhood or area in a city and can make some property owners eligible for rehabilitation tax credits.
Greensboro recently published a "story map" online that lays out the history of significant homes and churches in the neighborhood. Called "Modernism and the Civil Rights Movement, How Mid-Century Modern Architecture and the Civil Rights Movement converged in Greensboro, North Carolina," the story map and the new research will be combined for the paperwork required to nominate part of the neighborhood for the National Register.
“National Register listing is primarily an honor without any restrictions on private property," Cowhig said in a news release. "But it does make owners of historic properties potentially eligible for federal and state rehabilitation income tax credits. Tax credits are a financial incentive to encourage preservation of historic structures.”
The tentatively-titled Benbow Road Historic District is an important part of Greensboro's fabric, filled with homes designed by noteworthy African American architects and occupied by Black residents whose pioneering accomplishments have made their mark on the city, state and country.
Residents of the area include Henry Frye, the first African American chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.
The late civil rights attorney Kenneth Lee lived there as well. Inside his Broad Avenue home, he talked strategy with the likes of future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Alvin Blount, who lived on East Side Drive, was among the Greensboro doctors who asked courts to integrate Moses Cone Hospital, leading to hospitals across the country having to do the same.
Many of the homes were designed by Black architects — some of whom taught or attended N.C. A&T.
Many of the Black architects who designed houses in Greensboro were proteges of Edward Lowenstein, whose large architectural firm was based in the city. It was the first white architectural firm in the state to hire Black professionals, including W. Edward Jenkins, William Streat, Major Sanders and Clinton Gravely.
