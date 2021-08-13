With progress made, Greensboro gets grant to take next step in African American architecture project

Editor's note: This installment is part of a series of stories following the grassroots effort to document the South Benbow Road area as a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places.

GREENSBORO — The Benbow Park neighborhood, known for its mid-century homes and churches designed and built by African American architects, is in the spotlight again as a pivotal place in the civil rights movement.

The city is preparing to document that history with a new $40,000 grant from the National Parks Service’s African American Civil Rights program.

The money will allow the city to hire an architectural historian who will document sites of significance to the civil rights movement in the neighborhood. The city will also continue to conduct oral history interviews to illustrate the neighborhood's history.

City Senior Planner Mike Cowhig said that the Benbow Park area is historically significant for several reasons including the many examples of mid-century modern homes and churches designed and built by Black professionals. The area was also home to leaders of and participants in the civil rights movement, he said.