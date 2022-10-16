 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hit-and-run accident claims the life of man in High Point just before dawn on Sunday

HIGH POINT — A man died after an apparent hit-and-run accident that occurred just before dawn on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man — whose identity has not yet been released — lying motionless. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle that hit him is suspected to be a 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord of unknown color. The car may have a broken head light or damage to the front end. Any additional damage is likely to be the right side of the vehicle.

