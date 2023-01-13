Hit-and-run driver gets 199 days — the length of time Greensboro victim survived

GREENSBORO — The driver who hit Scarlett Hill with her vehicle in a crosswalk and drove 18 miles to High Point with a clump of the injured woman's hair in the car's cracked windshield, will spend 199 days in prison — the same number of days the 28-year-old victim survived after the Oct. 16 collision.

The plea deal was announced during a hearing Friday in front of rows of Hill's friends and family.

Hill, an artist, was in a crosswalk at Spring Street and Friendly Avenue about 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021 when police say she was hit by a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, who was 23 at the time.

Rowell did not address the court but Hill’s father and others spoke directly to her when they were given the chance to make victim impact statements.

”I hope you remember every sound and every single sight from that night,” Hill’s father, Jay, said as Rowell sat stoically. “I still can’t believe that you left her in the middle of the intersection, where other cars could have hit her as well.”

Rowell could have faced years in prison had the case gone to trial.

A witness who said he was traveling behind the vehicle, told police that the vehicle’s driver, traveling in the center lane, stopped after Hill had been hit, looked back, and then kept going. Others reported seeing the same thing.

That man called 911 and stayed with Hill, who had been thrown 55 feet across the intersection and left unconscious, bruised and broken, until medical help arrived. Doctors later found traumatic brain injuries.

Hill had been inside the crosswalk but walking without the pedestrian signal. Rowell had a green light but did not remain at the scene following the crash, which is a felony. Rowell was later charged with felony hit and run, driving with a revoked license and not having insurance. Rowell could have received up to 59 months in prison under minimum state sentencing guidelines.

Roswell's passengers were also charged with failing to render aid to the injured.

According to police, Rowell was traveling through the intersection at about 45 miles-an-hour when she struck Hill. Police spoke with the driver behind Rowell who said that Hill was was clearly visible while walking the crosswalk. Hill had the right of way when she started into the intersection but changed while she was still crossing. When the police impounded Rowell's car, they found Hill's blood on it.

Hill's father, Jay, and her step-mother Melanie Soles posted about her condition on CaringBridge, a free online service for health updates. They wrote about the vigils outside the ICU by her mother, Coral Hill. The sweet yet heartbreaking visits with her identical twin, Madison Maisie.

Her opening her eyes, tolerating the ventilator turned to its lowest, and wiggling her toes were all encouraging signs in the weeks after she was hit.

Her having worked out at the YMCA likely helped in her survival, the family figured.

A friend sent paper sunflowers when she couldn’t have real ones in the ICU.

Her eyes lit up when they played a favorite animated video, Wraith Pinned to the Mist.

By Day 31, she could show more expression on her face.

She was moving a leg on her own.

By March she was able to say "Hi" to brother Tripp and his wife Karen on one of their visits.

After all the physical therapy she could stand up and at times take steps without assistance.

But late spring she developed sepsis and pneumonia.

She was back on a ventilator and her prognosis was grim.

The family made the decision to remove her from life support after six months in critical care.

"To a better place, but sorely missed by so many," later wrote "Anonymous" on the CaringBridge account after her death on May 1, 2022.

The quick-witted and sassy free spirit who never met a stranger and had a sparkling smile for everyone— who loved long walks, yoga, many genres of music, appreciating and creating art and jewelry, and "trash" television— was gone.

After earlier suffering cardiac arrest in 2017, due to heart damage caused by mononucleosis, Hill registered to become an organ donor.

More than 150 doctors, nurses, friends and family members stood silently during a ceremonial "honor walk" for organ retrieval at Cone Hospital while her HonorBridge escort read comments about her compassion, ability to both melt hearts and unselfishness. HonorBridge is the organ donation and tissue recovery organization for North Carolina and Virginia.

The hospital also allowed Hill's parents to "suit up" and be in the operating room as she took her last breaths.

Her “beloved boyfriend Mike," her Grammy and the "Angel” who stayed by her side after she was struck, were among those by her side in the hours before she was removed from the machines giving her life.

She was also able to help more than a dozen people by sharing her liver, both kidneys and a portion of her intestine, along with eye and tissue transplants.

In court Friday, Hills father told Rowell, a single mother with a child in Kindergarten, that she had another chance, unlike his daughter.

Live right,” he told Rowell. “Make a difference. You don’t have to to it for me or for Scarlett. Do it for yourself and for your child, if for no other reason.”