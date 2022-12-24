Ho, ho, whoa: Remember the 'rocking chair Santa' on Westridge? He's come back.

GREENSBORO — When Debra and Mark Cowan bought their home at 1011 Westridge Road in 2019, they didn’t know it came with, well … a ghost from Christmas past.

The couple would be “working in the yard and so many people stopped by and said, ‘You’re in the Santa Claus house. What happened to Santa Claus?’” Debra said.

Passersby recalled the life-sized Santa Claus that sat in a rocking chair on the front porch for decades around the holidays.

Jim Weisner remembered seeing the Santa as far back as the 1960s. “For years, we’d ride by and we’d see him on the front porch,” he said. “It was just kind of a tradition.”

So when the Cowans hired Weisner to do some work at their home, the designer suggested restoring that tradition.

It’s a tradition that goes back to when Rufus and Stilsie Reynolds, who built the house around 1960, put the first Santa on the porch.

Rufus was a prominent attorney and bankruptcy judge. Stilsie was active in several Greensboro clubs and churches. The couple had two children and, after seeing a rocking chair Santa display in Florida, Rufus decided to construct his own version.

“The original Santa was made from a female dummy that was in the old Meyers department store downtown back in the day,” recalled Tracy Carpenter, the couple’s niece, in a telephone interview. “Stilsie was a good seamstress and she stuffed it up and put a white beard on him and got away with it — so it looked a lot more like a male.”

When Randy, the Reynolds’ child, saw it, he said: ‘Mama, make it rock,’” according to Carpenter. “Rufus was very handy with doing any kind of building, so he came up with the idea of putting a little motor on it.”

Rufus told the News & Record in 1982 that he also added a timer so that Santa would rock — at 16 rpms — from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The couple added a Christmas tree to the display as well as an artificial blazing fireplace, complete with stockings.

As word of the decorations spread, people would drive to the home — forming a line around the circular driveway — to see the special Santa, Carpenter said.

After the house won a citywide decoration contest in the 1970s, Santa was stolen off the porch the very next day, according to a News & Record article. Eventually, he found his way back.

Today, however, no one knows what happened to the original Santa and rocking chair. Carpenter believes it might have been sold at an estate sale when Stilsie moved in 2002 after the death of her husband and son. (If anyone knows of its whereabouts, Debra Cowan would love to get it back.).

Without the original, Debra and Weisner searched for a suitable replacement and bought one on the internet.

Weisner, his wife and the Cowans got together one weekend to put the Santa together and “shaped him up,” Mark Cowan said.

Just last week, the Cowans’ daughter called them to the front window.

“There were all these cars lined up on Westridge, decorated with their lights on and you saw little children with their heads out the window waving at Santa Claus,” Debra said. “You think children today want video games and it’s all about just flash and dash. But just seeing all those little children looking at Santa Claus with that joy on their face, it was so worth the effort. Priceless!”

Weisner said he’s found a mechanism that he thinks will get the chair rocking automatically — hopefully by Christmas, but definitely next year.

“It’s a touch of nostalgia for everybody that’s lived in the area for a long time and we just hope to bring a smile to people’s face,” Mark Cowan said.

The new display heartens Carpenter. “It’s very poignant that the whole (Reynolds) family is gone, but that the rocking chair Santa lives on. It’s kind of special.”

Photos: Westridge Road's Rocking Santa