Holiday season brings new celebrations to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Light the Night. An interactive musical Sonic Forest. Decorated trees in Tinsel Town. Piedmont Winterfest ice skating. A Balloon Regatta.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has planned those festivities and more for this year's Downtown in December celebration.
They replace the traditional Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade, canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have put together something that the entire community can enjoy at their leisure in a safe environment," said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of DGI, the downtown economic development agency.
Visitors still can enjoy live music, giant Macy's-style balloons, thousands of lights — and of course, Santa Claus.
For years on the First Friday in December, the Festival of Lights brought thousands of people downtown for the community tree lighting and live entertainment. The next day, people returned for the holiday parade.
While those events lasted a few hours, this year's experiences will last all month.
DGI wanted to spread festivities out over time and space to avoid large, packed gatherings where the COVID-19 respiratory illness could spread.
Festivities will stretch from Kontoor Brands at 400 N. Elm St., south on Elm Street and beyond, to Gate City Boulevard.
Visitors will be asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear masks, stay 6 feet apart whenever possible and wash hands regularly.
The community tree in Center City Park has been lit, but without the ceremonial fanfare of years past to avoid a large crowd.
DGI calls it "Holidays Reimagined."
"We have re-imagined the holiday season for our 2020 circumstances," said Stacy Calfo, DGI director of marketing. "We have created experiences throughout downtown Greensboro that are free, family-friendly and flexible to people’s comfort levels."
Most of those experiences are free, thanks to support from main sponsor Allegacy Federal Credit Union and others.
The fun started last week, when the Piedmont Winterfest ice skating rink opened.
More activity arrives this weekend, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving known as Small Business Saturday.
Shop, Sip and Stroll Saturdays will run through Dec. 19.
That's designed to give a boost to downtown retail shops and restaurants, that have lost business during the pandemic.
DGI created another way to help downtown restaurants: 12 Days of Meals.
It created a GoFundMe campaign at downtownindecember.org to help downtown restaurants donate 250 boxed meals a day to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
From Dec. 1-12, it aims to raise $36,000 to provide free meals to those in need during the holiday season.
Here's what else is in the lineup:
Piedmont Winterfest
The popular Piedmont Winterfest has returned.
The ice skating rink opened Nov. 20, and will operate until Jan. 31.
It has moved from LeBauer Park in the northern end of downtown, to 123 W. Lewis St. in the Southend.
Knowing that many people will head to Center City Park in the north end to see the community tree, organizers decided to move the ice rink "to better create a flow of experience downtown," Calfo said.
Rink capacity has been reduced from 100 to 40 to allow for social distancing.
Parking is located in the lot with the rink. Street parking also is available, Calfo said.
Tickets are $12, which includes skate rental. Masks are required.
Make reservations and find more details at piedmontwinterfest.com.
Window decorating contest
Come Saturday, at least 12 to 15 businesses will have decorated holiday windows.
ArtsGreensboro has given $3,500 to pay 12 artists to decorate 12 shop windows; other businesses will do their own.
The public can vote through social media on their favorite, which will receive a monetary prize, Calfo said.
Sonic Forest
A Sonic Forest will occupy a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near South Elm Street, starting Saturday and continuing through December.
Christopher Janney, the Massachusetts composer, artist and architect known for his sound sculptures, created this as part of his urban musical instruments series.
Its 16 columns each contain audio speakers, lights and photo-electric sensors. Walking through these electronic trees triggers melodic tones, environmental sounds and words to a color palette of LED illumination.
"We are bringing an international public art piece to downtown Greensboro," Matheny said.
Light the Night
Light the Night on Dec. 4-5 will bring musical performances, more lights — and some snow.
It will resemble the ongoing Open Streets, when the city closes certain downtown streets on Saturdays for strolling, shopping and dining.
Entertainers will include holiday favorites such as the Greensboro College Jazz Performers, the UNCG Horn Choir, Wally West, Triad Pride Chorus and the Silver Drummer Girl.
Catch the holiday laser show every 30 minutes on the brick wall of the parking lot at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the site of the new Greensboro selfie mural.
See Santa Claus
Visit Santa Claus at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., on Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 18-20. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Make required reservations at downtownindecember.org. Bring a camera to take photos.
Although a plexiglass partition will separate Santa from children, masks and social distancing will be encouraged and hand sanitizer provided. Five-minute intervals between each photo session allows time for cleaning and disinfecting.
Balloon Regatta
Giant Macy's-style balloons won't be part of a parade this year.
But 17 balloons will line Church Street for a Balloon Regatta on Dec. 12-13.
Drivers should decorate their cars and join the regatta anytime from noon to 4 p.m., from the Greensboro Children's Museum to the Depot.
Look for characters from CTG's "The Wizard of Oz," Triad Stage's "A Christmas Carol," Greensboro Ballet's "The Nutcracker," Disney princesses, strolling carolers — and a 30-foot Santa at the end.
Tinsel Town
Tinsel Town will bring 50 decorated trees to the parking lot at Kontoor Brands, 400 N. Elm St. Family-friendly walk-throughs will be nightly Dec. 4-27.
For $200, corporations, individuals, groups, nonprofits or families can sponsor and decorate a tree. The form is available at downtownindecember.org.
The top five vote getters, chosen by the public, will have a $500 donation made to the nonprofit of their choice.
Peppermint Alley
Pedestrians can take selfies in a decorated Peppermint Alley, which runs from Boxcar Bar + Arcade on West Lewis Street to Community Theatre of Greensboro on South Elm Street.
CTG will decorate with its props.
Family Portraits
Speaking of photos, individuals, families and groups can have pictures taken from 2 to 11 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Community Picture Day Outdoor Studio.
Sharpe Pursuits Event Company will set up in the Southend along South Elm Street. It will provide themed backdrops such as Christmas, New Year's and a winter wonderland.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at www.communitypictureday.com.
Community Picture Day is a socially-distant, contact-free environment.
Merry Madness
Participate in the Merry Madness holiday passport to adventure by downloading the Downtown Greensboro app from any online app store.
Those who earn points by participating in Down in December activities will be entered into prize drawings.
Back to the Future
A year from now — when hopefully the pandemic is gone — DGI hopes that it can bring back the Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade.
But DGi hopes that it also can bring back in 2021 some of the new experiences that it added this year, such as Tinsel Town and Peppermint Alley.
"We tried to think, 'Let’s just not do it one and done,'" Calfo said. "'Let’s think of ways we can enhance Downtown in December that can carry on for years to come.'"
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
