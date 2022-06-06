Home alone: Greensboro, struggling to attract residents, hoping for a comeback

GREENSBORO — As the state's third-largest city, you might expect more people would want to live in the city.

But they don't.

And it's been that way for years.

The reasons why are varied, and city officials have begun to rethink and reconsider how a place that's home to about 300,000 could be more inviting to others.

****

Between 2020 and 2021, about 360,000 people have made Greensboro their home. This is according to new population data by the U.S. Census Bureau, which estimates that Greensboro has grown by a head-scratching 0.1% in the past year.

Yes, you read that right: 0.1%.

Neighboring Durham, the fourth largest city in the state, is estimated to have a growth rate seven times higher than Greensboro and an estimated population increase of almost 2,000 people.

Greensboro’s trend continues along a decade-long path of slower growth resulting from the Great Recession. While other cities such as Charlotte (19.6%), Raleigh (15.8%) and Durham (24.2%) saw significant growth between 2010 and 2020, Greensboro lagged well behind — by a mere 10.9%.

Sue Schwartz, Greensboro’s planning and zoning director, said that the city headed into slower growth largely due to the decline of textile, furniture and tobacco industries, which historically have been bedrock institutions.

“All three of those, which were major parts of our economy, were moving and declining at the same time,” Schwartz said. “You don’t replace your income from the furniture factory of $20 plus benefits with $10 an hour — if you’re lucky — in retail. That takes a long time to pivot in any community.”

This impact of shifting industries and slower growth rates isn’t just specific to Greensboro, according to findings from a study conducted by Action Greensboro, an economic development arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. The study found that Guilford County experienced a much slower growth rate than other North Carolina counties.

Counties such as Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham — which house three of the state's five largest cities — had twice as much growth than Guilford when comparing population results from the 2010 and 2020 census. The study suggests that more workers moved and stayed in those areas because of higher-paying private sector jobs.

However, since the 2020 census, Guilford County has landed three major employers: a Toyota electric battery factory, Boom Supersonic plane manufacturing facility and Publix distribution center. Each announced they will be breaking ground in Greensboro or nearby and are expected to bring more than 4,500 jobs combined.

“When things were slower, this is what we were planning for,” Schwartz said.

The $1.3 billion Toyota factory will be located in Randolph County. The company plans to hire at least 1,750 employees with an average salary of more than $62,000, which is almost $10,000 over the current average annual pay in Greensboro ($52,906).

Salaries for Boom Supersonic will also be over $60,000 with an average salary starting at $68,000. The company is expected to hire at least 1,761 to support the production of its Overture aircraft.

Guilford County’s approaching business project, a Publix distribution center, will start hiring in October. The $400 million facility will have an average starting salary of $44,000 and plans to hire at least 1,000 employees. The warehouse will also provide industrial jobs in the eastern area of Guilford County, which Schwartz said has historically been underserved.

With these new business developments, Schwartz thinks Greensboro’s growth rate isn't expected to stay slow for long.

“There’s lots of things that come from these investments," Schwartz said. "More people living here, more housing, more people in need of more services like retail, medical, sports services. Having jobs is going to accelerate the growth of the city.”

****

To prepare for this surge in employees and a likely need for more services, Schwartz said the city has been ramping up investments in public safety and sanitation.

This includes building more police and fire stations, ensuring water and sewer lines can accommodate increased usage along with recreational improvements such as more parks, libraries and planning for walkable neighborhoods.

“Cities that don’t grow, they aren’t a great place to live,” Schwartz said. “We had to rebrand, refresh, find different ways of how we are going to bring people together.”

But one group of people the city has been having trouble attracting is college students. Schwartz said there are over 50,000 college students that attend any one of Greensboro’s colleges and universities during a given academic year.

Then many leave.

“The big issue is how do they stay?” Schwartz asked. “How do we keep them here or entice those that go to other places to come back?”

One piece of the problem is that college students could be moving to areas that they perceive as having more opportunity. Action Greensboro conducted a survey that asked alumni of local colleges and universities whether or not they stayed in Greensboro after graduating and if they wanted to stay during that time. The survey found a significant gap between the two questions, with more people wanting to stay but deciding otherwise.

The organization used the results from that survey to create a program called Campus Greensboro in 2016, specifically dedicated to encouraging college students to remain in the city after graduation. Bramley Crisco said the program helps prepare students for the skill sets businesses want, connect them with internships and gives them a feel for what Greensboro has to offer if they were residents.

“They may live right here and go to school, but they don’t know the things that are in our community,” said Crisco, Action Greensboro's director of talent development. “And we help to introduce them and just showcase all the fun stuff that’s going on.”

In addition to Campus Greensboro, Action Greensboro also has two other programs focused on recruiting potential residents: synerG and Boomerang Greensboro. The synerG program, tailored to young professionals ages 21 to 39, seeks to keep people in Greensboro by providing a support network as they navigate through their careers.

Boomerang Greensboro is focused on bringing those who grew up in Greensboro back to the city. Cecelia Thompson, Action Greensboro's executive director, said the program so far has "boomeranged" about 73 people back and has 10 newcomers on the horizon.

“We are really thinking about how do we develop this community to attract talent for our future workforce needs as we bring in new jobs into this community,” Thompson said.

Schwartz said the city hopes the new job opportunities, along with improving services, will entice college students and other professionals to stay in the area.

According to North Carolina economists the city has been in discussions with, Greensboro’s population is projected to have at least a five-year period of growth starting this year.

“There is no one magic bullet way to grow," Schwartz said. "You try a lot of different strategies. It requires good jobs, great things to do and great access to services. We're not slowing down. We’re just hitting the accelerator."

Contact Brianna Atkinson at 336-373-7312.