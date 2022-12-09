 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Home for the holidays: Local animal rescue groups take part in adoption program this weekend

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Four area animal shelters or rescue programs are looking for a few good families to celebrate the holidays by adopting a pet.

Best Friends is partnering with the following programs for its national adoption weekend this weekend, Dec. 9-11:

City of Burlington Animal Services, Burlington. Adoption hours: By appointment only.

• Juliet's House Animal Rescue, Greensboro. Holds weekly adoption fairs from noon-3 p.m. Saturdays at the PetSmart at 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro.

• Paws4Ever, 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane. 919-241-8438. Adoption hours: By appointment only.

People are also reading…

 Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. 336-394-0075. Adoption hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays by appointment only.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert