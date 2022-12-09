Home for the holidays: Local animal rescue groups take part in adoption program this weekend

GREENSBORO — Four area animal shelters or rescue programs are looking for a few good families to celebrate the holidays by adopting a pet.
Best Friends is partnering with the following programs for its national adoption weekend this weekend, Dec. 9-11:
• City of Burlington Animal Services, Burlington. Adoption hours: By appointment only.
• Juliet's House Animal Rescue, Greensboro. Holds weekly adoption fairs from noon-3 p.m. Saturdays at the PetSmart at 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro.
• Paws4Ever, 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane. 919-241-8438. Adoption hours: By appointment only.
• Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. 336-394-0075. Adoption hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays by appointment only.