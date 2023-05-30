Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — A new group is leading efforts to convert the former Regency Inn & Suites into housing for the homeless.

The city will enter into an agreement with Step Up on Second, a California-based nonprofit, which says it’s “committed to staying in the deal for a very long time.”

Step Up is buying the former motel from Partnership Homes and has committed to developing 150 housing units for people who are homeless in Greensboro within three years, according to the city. The motel has been used for emergency winter housing, but needs extensive renovations.

Under the agreement, Greensboro would offer forgiveness — after 20 years — of a $3 million loan that is secured by the property. The loan was previously paid to Partnership Homes to buy the former motel at 2701 N. O.Henry Blvd.

The city also agreed to pay Step Up $1 million to provide case management for those the nonprofit ends up housing.

“We have the need for a few hundred beds right now,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

At a work session last week, Step Up President and CEO Tod Lipka said the nonprofit would partner with private equity firms to renovate the Regency Inn as well as the Oaks Motel at 1118 Summit Ave.

The city’s agreement does not specifically mention the Oaks, but it indicates that the Regency would be renovated to provide 57 housing units.

Lipka said the $3 million cost to renovate the Regency would be borne by another group that is partnering with Step Up.

“We are a full-scope mental health agency, and we’re also a housing developer,” Lipka told council members. “We have about 25 of these projects and we really specialize in motel conversions.”

He said the organization has a 98% retention rate for keeping people housed at least a year.

According to Lipka, property managers would live onsite and a case manager would be assigned to every 20 clients.

While the city would fully fund case management for the first three years, Lipka said Step Up would pursue Medicaid certification to pick up much of this cost in subsequent years.

“Now with Medicaid expansion, it opens up tremendous possibilities for supporting projects like this,” said Michelle Kennedy, the city’s director of Neighborhood Development.

Officials have asked Guilford County to kick in a $1 match for every $2 the city spends on a per client basis.

The city also has requested the Greensboro Housing Authority for vouchers to support rents among the 57 studio units.

If no funding is provided for case management and/or housing vouchers during the 20-year timeframe, the city could only recover a percentage of its $3 million investment under the agreement.

Councilman Zack Matheny praised the city’s staff for “surprisingly getting me comfortable with the overall game plan of how this is going to be structured and worked.”

Lipka said he and his partners are invested in the goal of eliminating homelessness.

“We want this to be long-term housing.”