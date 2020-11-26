Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — A Hope Mills man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in shooting on Whisperwood Court that led to the death of a Greensboro man.
Police said Wednesday in a news release that they arrested and charged 34-year-old Bryan Ronrekias Little in the death of 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, who was found shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court. He died the next day, police said.
Little is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail.
