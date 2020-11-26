 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man
0 comments
top story

Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Hope Mills man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in shooting on Whisperwood Court that led to the death of a Greensboro man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Wednesday in a news release that they arrested and charged 34-year-old Bryan Ronrekias Little in the death of 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, who was found shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court. He died the next day, police said.

Little is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News