Hope Mills man charged in Sunday shooting that led to death of Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — A Hope Mills man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in shooting on Whisperwood Court that led to the death of a Greensboro man.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that they arrested and charged 34-year-old Bryan Ronrekias Little in the death of 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, who was found shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court. He died the next day, police said.