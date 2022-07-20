Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients continue to rise in NC, nationwide

GREENSBORO — Hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 patients continue to increase across North Carolina, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Statewide, at least 1,099 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending July 16. That’s up from 971 the previous week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nationwide, new hospital admissions increased 7.8% from the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is becoming the dominant strain.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 57 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those patients, 28 are unvaccinated and 29 are fully vaccinated.

On its website, Cone Health posted this message accompanying the data: "Rising numbers of vaccinated patients in Cone Health hospitals can be traced to several factors. Few people getting a second booster, existing vaccination wearing off and an increase in the number of people testing positive without serious symptoms all contribute."

The note emphasized that Cone Health encourages everyone at high risk to get a second booster shot. State vaccination data released to the public each Wednesday does not indicate how many residents have received a second booster.

In North Carolina, there were 27,930 newly reported cases during the week ending July 16 — up from 26,014 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

Guilford County’s “community level” remains a “low” classification as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which uses several metrics to classify the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in a county. Alamance and Forsyth counties were listed with a "high" community level on Wednesday.

Locally, public health officials reported 205 new infections for a total of 2,332 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths. The single-day positivity rate was 14.9%, meaning that’s the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms was 6% during the week ending July 16 — down slightly from 6.3% the previous week, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 25.7 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending July 13 — a notable increase from 16.5 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.