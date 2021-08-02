Hospitalizations from COVID-19 expected to double every 10 to 14 days, Cone Health says

GREENSBORO — The delta variant of COVID-19 has Cone Health officials expecting hospital admissions to double every 10 to 14 days, according to a news release from the health system.

On July 2, seven people with COVID-19 were in Cone Health hospitals needing care. By early Monday, that number was 52, according to the release.

"Blame it on the Delta variant," the release said. Cone Health’s data science team expects the number of people needing to be treated in the hospital because of COVID-19 to get much higher.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A couple of months ago, we would expect someone with COVID-19 to infect two or three other people,” Michael DeWitt, Cone Health's senior data scientist, said in the release. “The Delta variant doubles or triples that. It is likely as contagious as the mumps and chicken pox.”

DeWitt predicted there will be more than 100 people in the hospital with COVID-19 this month.

Dr. Cynthia Snider, Cone Health infectious disease specialist, said: “That’s why we are really pushing vaccination among those who are eligible and everyone to mask up. We have become complacent with wearing masks; we are gathering in large groups with others who may be unvaccinated, which is risky.