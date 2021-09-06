 Skip to main content
House fire claims life of 75-year-old man in Browns Summit; two siblings also injured, Guilford County official says
House fire claims life of 75-year-old man in Browns Summit; two siblings also injured, Guilford County official says

BROWNS SUMMIT — A 75-year-old man died and his two siblings were hospitalized after a house fire Monday morning, authorities said.

Alvis David Brown, 75, died at Wesley Long Hospital after the 7:15 a.m. fire, according to Guilford County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Carmon.

Brown’s 72-year-old sister and 64-year-old brother, whose names were not released, also were injured in the fire at 7707 Locust Grove Drive, Carmon said.

They were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The accidental fire started in a bedroom area and was caused by improperly discarded smoke materials, according to a news release.

Carmon said the home had a working smoke alarm.

The Northeast Fire Department, assisted by Fire District #13 and Monroeton, responded to the fire. Smoke and fire were visible when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters and Guilford County EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts on the victims before they were taken to the hospitals.

After the fire, Carmon said firefighters canvassed the neighborhood to see if nearby homes needed smoke alarms or had ones that were not operating properly. They found several that were not in good working condition.

He said firefighters wanted some good to come out of the tragic situation.

The N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation and the the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna

