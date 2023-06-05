GREENSBORO — Among the 116 signatures and hometowns scrawled on the captured Nazi flag was a “Julian Wright” of Greensboro.

“The signing of a flag was a sign of victory and a story,” said Joseph Grant, the co-founder of a museum in London dedicated to World War II. It was Grant who found the artifact on a Dutch memorabilia website in 2021 and has been reaching out to surviving members and their families to get the faces behind the signatures and their stories.

Like Wright.

“You find a lot of flags in collecting,” said Grant, of the Grant WW2 Museum, ”but it’s much rarer to find one that soldiers have signed.”

The flag was signed sometime between June and November 1944, when Wright’s regiment took it after liberating a prisoner of war camp near the conflict’s end.

When a researcher from a group that returns lost items found in Europe from WWII posted Wright’s name on the “Greensboro Remembers” Facebook page, someone in the group tagged one of the soldier’s relatives in the reply: “Isn’t this your grandfather?”

****

Wright went to Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley) and grew up off Fisher Avenue near downtown Greensboro.

The men he served with have been called The Greatest Generation for their sense of duty, honor and sacrifice tempered by a humility that was intrinsic to their being.

Many of them are now gone, and with them, the story of the captured Nazi flag.

Wright, who died in 2009, enlisted in the U.S. Army a few years out of high school after Pearl Harbor, landing on the beaches of Normandy under heavy resistance in the days after D-Day, where he served with the 79th Infantry Division in the European theater.

After the war, Wright, who had risen to the rank of sergeant, returned to Greensboro with numerous awards including a Purple Heart and later the Bronze Star for “heroic achievement in action.”

He didn’t talk much about the war for decades, but he had led an intelligence and reconnaissance patrol into enemy territory and successfully maneuvered his men through two minefields while obtaining valuable information concerning enemy troops.

Back in Greensboro, he met future wife Irene Kincaid on a blind date set up by friends. Irene was born in Lenoir but ended up here after serving her country as well. She died in 2020 at age 98.

She had been a “Rosie the Riveter” at a Detroit defense plant and later a secretary in the Overseas Replacement Depot in Greensboro near the end of the conflict.

They would go on to raise a family with Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church serving as the site for their wedding and numerous christenings and celebrations that came with having four children — Susan, Bruce, Sandra and Martha — 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They were married for 61 years.

“He was the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” said youngest child Martha Williams Hill, the family historian who has her father’s World War II memorabilia. “They were the best parents.”

Hill, an artist and textile designer, remembers her early art shows and putting her work up for sale.

“I had the hardest time because my parents would buy everything I made,” Hill said.

****

After leaving the military, Wright settled into a new chapter in his life — this time as an award-winning local window decorator, which included two national contests sponsored by Old Spice and four by Hanes.

As a teenager, before entering the Army, Wright spent 1941 working at Morrison-Neese, an upscale furniture store on South Greene Street. His job was to help the well-known New York designer Otto Zenke, who had been brought South to help the company. Wright drove Zenke’s Packard Clipper to take the designer to homes, hotels and country clubs he was decorating throughout the area and in Virginia, according to accounts.

Coming back from the war, he would go on to ply his trade for retail stores in Greensboro during an era when downtown had big department store windows like Meyers, Churchills, Belk and Ellis-Stone/Thalhimer’s. He worked at several, providing eye-catching and changing creations designed to increase foot traffic.

Wright was later promoted to display manager for Ellis-Stone/Thalhimers, but they couldn’t keep him. When he gave his notice, they offered to double his salary — but he wasn’t interested. Wright had designed and manufactured a portable window display called The Wright Rack that became a big hit across the United States and Canada.

Over the years, Wright didn’t talk a lot about the war.

In the last decade of his life he attended the regiment’s 38th reunion in 1985.

One of the stories he later told was how his unit captured a German payroll truck near Neuchateau, and before they had to return the money, lit cigarettes with $20 bills, according to the family.

Years later, Wright and his wife along with several of his war buddies returned to France and traced their route during the war. The town mayor of Neuchateu spoke at a reception given for the group and related that he was 8 years old when he and his sister were in the woods and witnessed the capture of the German payroll truck. During the group trip, they were welcomed and thanked in every town they visited.

****

Hill, the youngest of the Wright children, remembered other details that have helped with Grant’s research, such as providing him the name of John Sword, who her father served alongside and who wrote a book about the war called “Grumpy’s Trials.”

“It unlocked so many names,” Grant said.

The museum’s collection, now in his family’s repurposed garage and looking for a free-standing location, includes among hundreds of items a Bible found on eBay that was signed by servicemen from different parts of the war, from infantrymen to pilots. It seemed odd to Grant until he discovered that they were all in the same prisoner of war camp.

“One of the prisoners have effectively gotten all his friends to sign his Bible,” Grant said.

Grant, a history buff, aspiring actor and pizza delivery driver, started collecting items with his dad eight years ago after visiting a World War II museum in Normandy. They research each of the items that then go on display.

The story behind the soldiers who signed the Nazi flag has been slow in revealing itself.

“They effectively saved us from rule from Germany — all of these guys,” Grant said. “They were all about my age, which shocked me. I’m amazed at what they went through.”

The first member of the group he was able to track down had died the year before. The man’s family sent a service photo of him with the group’s gray Lorraine cross on a blue shield with a gray border on his jacket, which Grant added to the collection.

The internet has been some help in tracking down some of the soldiers from Wright’s unit.

He’s also reached out to the 79th Infantry Division on its Facebook page.

Grant isn’t sure the soldier’s name from the 79th who ended up with the flag, which the Dutch collector got while in the United States, or how it ended up online for sale, but he’s fixated by its journey.

“The best way to describe it is kind of like a yearbook at the end of high school,” he said. “The war is ending. You are not necessarily going to see your friends anymore. So they all signed like a big yearbook in the flag and one of them takes it home as a memory of all the soldiers he served with.”

This was all news to Wright’s family. Wright never mentioned a flag. He never really talked about what he saw while liberating the POW camp. He never shared much about his experiences overseas, really.

Hill said the puzzle pieced together thus far has given their family one more reason to honor their father and those he served with.

“This story,” Hill said of the flag and the victory, “made us all cry.”