How is Santa Claus handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

GREENSBORO — This Christmas season, a velvet rope stands between Santa Claus and his visitors at Four Seasons Town Centre, while the smiles of children are shielded by masks as they share with Santa what they hope to find under the tree Christmas morning.
The socially distanced visits are a chance for children — and sometimes, adults — to experience holiday cheer, though it might not be the interaction with Santa to which they're accustomed.
After a socially distanced chat with Santa, it comes time to take a photograph. Visitors at the mall stand on one side of the sleigh while Santa poses at the other end, clad in a white mask to match his beard.
Conveniently, the sleigh keeps a CDC-recommended six feet of distance between the parties.
It's unusual, but necessary, according to the mall's Santa Claus.
"We want to maintain safety at all costs," Christofer Cook said.
Cook, who has a background in acting, came all the way from his home in Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the role of Santa Claus for his first-ever time this year.
“What a year to start, right?” he joked.
On a Thursday afternoon the week before Christmas, a half hour passed without a single person waiting in line to see Santa. On weekends, Cook said there's a steady flow of people, but weekdays are fairly slow. He expects that to pick up the week of Christmas though.
Because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal visits between Santa and the public were reworked with minimizing the potential spread of the virus in mind. Unless a visitor is an infant, Cook said everyone is required to wear a mask throughout the entire visit with Santa, even while the photo is being taken.
In place of the normal hugs given out by Santa Claus, he said, "There's a lot of waving going on and a lot of air hugs."
"We've had some disappointment from visitors," Cook admitted. While most everyone anticipated not being able to sit on Santa's lap, Cook said some folks are frustrated that they can't take their masks down and show their smiles for the photo.
But for the most part, Cook said people understand and are happy to be able to experience a bit of “Christmas magic” in such uncertain times.
Cook isn't the only Santa Claus in Greensboro trying to get folks in the Christmas spirit.
Wayne and Amy Washburn — better known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus this time of year — strolled around their Greensboro neighborhood on a rather warm December day, knocking on doors and delivering candy.
It’s an annual tradition that even the pandemic couldn’t keep the married couple from following.
They dressed in familiar costumes — Mrs. Claus in her long red dress and Santa Claus in his red suit and black boots. The Christmas joy could be seen in their eyes. Different from past years, however, their smiles — and part of what "Santa Wayne" Washburn said is a year-round beard — were covered by masks.
“But if I’m going to wear a mask, I’m going to wear a Christmas mask,” Wayne Washburn said. Sure enough, their red masks coordinated with their costumes, with “Mr. Claus” and “Mrs. Claus” embroidered on the fabric.
Wayne Washburn took on the identity of Santa Wayne nearly a decade ago, while Amy Washburn first joined him as an elf before transitioning into her role as Mrs. Claus, encouraged by her husband. In the Washburns' ten years of spreading Christmas cheer at local church events, parties and around their own neighborhood, they said they have never encountered a more challenging time to try to connect with the community.
"There have been several cancelled (events)," Wayne Washburn said.
In a normal year, he said he visits a handful of daycares in December to surprise the children. Usually he and Mrs. Claus are called on for church parties and events, but most of the holiday events have been called off because of the pandemic.
Amy Washburn said she understands the main priority is to keep everyone safe, but that she's sad to know that children are missing out on "a part of their childhoods" this year.
"Along with the pandemic, families are suffering through illness and financial loss," she said. "You've got kids who are in school and aren't in school."
Through the uncertainty of it all, Amy Washburn said she and her husband are "trying to spread joy in the little ways we can."
Other than their neighborhood Christmas deliveries, Wayne Washburn said he's only attended one in-person event so far this year — a gender reveal party.
"It was done very safely," he said, but "totally different" from what he's used to. "The family had the event in a little banquet room. Me and Mrs. Claus — we wore our masks. There was no holding the kids like normal, no sitting on the lap."
Wayne Washburn said the limited interaction makes it harder to connect with the kids, who often turn to Mr. and Mrs. Claus for comfort.
"Those are the things that I miss," Washburn said. "The interaction."
On a home visit several years ago, Washburn said an 8-year-old girl began to cry, so he tried to comfort her, thinking she was just scared or nervous. But he quickly realized that wasn't the case when she confided in him that what she wanted for Christmas was for her mom and dad to get back together.
But still, even through the masks, children are still making requests this holiday season — and it's not always for new video games or toys.
At the mall, Cook said his first visitor on Black Friday was a 9-year-old girl.
When Cook asked her what she wanted for Christmas, she responded, "I just want an end to this mess."
By "this mess," Cook said she meant the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I said, 'I know, dear. I do, too.'
"But we just have to hang in there and still find the Christmas spirit the best we can."
