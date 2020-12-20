How is Santa Claus handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

Because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal visits between Santa and the public were reworked with minimizing the potential spread of the virus in mind. Unless a visitor is an infant, Cook said everyone is required to wear a mask throughout the entire visit with Santa, even while the photo is being taken.

In place of the normal hugs given out by Santa Claus, he said, "There's a lot of waving going on and a lot of air hugs."

"We've had some disappointment from visitors," Cook admitted. While most everyone anticipated not being able to sit on Santa's lap, Cook said some folks are frustrated that they can't take their masks down and show their smiles for the photo.

But for the most part, Cook said people understand and are happy to be able to experience a bit of “Christmas magic” in such uncertain times.

Cook isn't the only Santa Claus in Greensboro trying to get folks in the Christmas spirit.

Wayne and Amy Washburn — better known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus this time of year — strolled around their Greensboro neighborhood on a rather warm December day, knocking on doors and delivering candy.

It’s an annual tradition that even the pandemic couldn’t keep the married couple from following.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}