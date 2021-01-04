How much did North Carolina hate 2020? More than just about any other state, data show

If you couldn't wait for 2020 to be over, you're not alone.

North Carolina ranked No. 5 on a nationwide list of "states that hated 2020 the most," a new report finds.

While it may not be surprising for people to have negative feelings about a year filled with a global pandemic and a contentious presidential election, the team at the spreadsheet website someka.net created a map to show which U.S. states that had the most negative feelings about this year.

To come up with the rankings, the website says it studied Twitter location data to examine more than 900,000 online posts, hashtags and keyword phrases that included the words "2020 is the worst" and "horrible year."

Like other parts of the country, North Carolina experienced a year marked with hardships and unrest. Here's a look back:

• North Carolina announced its first known coronavirus infection in March, the same month the state started to shut down businesses to help stop the disease's spread.

• In the spring, protests erupted across North Carolina as people called for justice and police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.