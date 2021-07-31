How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

Afghanistan and Capitol riot response: The House has passed the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act. The bill would spend about $2 billion in fiscal 2021 on various measures to increase security at the Capitol building after the Jan. 6 riot, as well as actions related to the U.S. military leaving Afghanistan. The vote on Thursday, July 29, was 416-11.

Yeas: Manning

Memorializing 9/11 attacks: The House has passed a bill to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail Route, which would be a National Park Service tour route linking the three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, in Pennsylvania, New York City, and Arlington, Va. The vote on Thursday, July 29, was unanimous with 423 yeas.

Yeas: Manning

