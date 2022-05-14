How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Further aid to Ukraine: The House has passed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act to provide $40 billion of aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion by Russia. The vote on Tuesday, May 10, was 368-57.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Firefighters and disease: The House has passed the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act to codify into law the presumption that heart disease, lung disease, and certain cancers in firefighters in the federal government are caused by firefighting duties. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 288-131.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Digital privacy: The House has passed the Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act to require federal government agencies to fund research on technologies that improve privacy and the responsible use of data. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 401-19.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Investigating fires: The House has passed the Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act to authorize the on-site investigation of major fires by the U.S. Fire Administration. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 379-37.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Rainfall estimates: The House has passed the Providing Research and Estimates of Changes in Precipitation Act to require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to make updated precipitation frequency estimates for the U.S. at least once every five years. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 333-81.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Banking and ex-convicts: The House has passed the Fair Hiring in Banking Act to reduce the requirement for banks and credit unions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to receive FDIC waivers in order to hire people convicted of crimes that involve dishonesty and breach of trust. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 329-88.

Yeas: Manning

Not voting: McHenry, Budd

Finance and Russia: The House has passed the Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act to require domestic financial firms to ensure that their employees and their international subsidiaries comply with federal government sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 418-2.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Debt aid to Ukraine: The House has passed the Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act to require the Treasury Department to seek debt relief for Ukraine from international financial groups and individual governments. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 362-56.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Further Russia sanctions: The House has passed the Isolate Russian Government Officials Act to require the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to seek to exclude Russian government officials from international financial meetings, as punishment for Russia's war with Ukraine. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 416-2.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Impoverished areas: The House has rejected the Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act to require several federal agencies to make reports about parts of the U.S. with persistent poverty and suggest ways to increase spending on those areas. The vote on Wednesday, May 11, was 262-156, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

TSA employees: The House has passed the Rights for the Transportation Security Administration Workforce Act. The bill would change work standards for Transportation Security Administration employees, including eliminating special personnel standards for the employees and barring them from using TikTok on government-issued mobile devices. The vote on Thursday, May 12, was 220-201.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

— Targeted News Service