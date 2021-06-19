How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Passing bills: The House has approved a motion to pass 10 different bills without an individual roll call vote. The vote on the motion on Tuesday, June 15, was 287-140.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Veterans and contraception: The House has rejected the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans. The bill would have barred the Veterans Affairs Department from requiring military veterans to pay for contraceptive products that VA health insurance plans cover the cost of. The vote on Tuesday, June 15, was 240-188 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Yeas: Manning
Capitol riot: The House has passed a bill that would award four Congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting the Capitol complex during the Jan. 6 riot. The vote on Tuesday, June 15, was 406-21 nays.
Yeas: Manning
Small business loans: The House has rejected the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act. The bill would have required the reporting by financial companies of data for loans provided to businesses owned by non-heterosexuals. The vote Tuesday, on June 15, was 248-177, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Yeas: Manning
Disclosures by publicly traded companies: The House has passed the ESG Disclosure Simplification Act. The bill would require companies that issue publicly regulated securities to disclose to their shareholders certain environmental, social, and governance metrics and their connection to the company's long-term business strategy. The vote on Wednesday, June 16, was 215-214.
Yeas: Manning
Juneteenth holiday: The House has passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to make June 19 (Juneteenth) a legal public holiday called Juneteenth National Independence Day, to commemorate the day in 1865 when news of the end of slavery in the U.S. reached slaves in Texas. The vote on Wednesday, June 16, was 415-14.
Yeas: Manning
Iraq war: The House has passed a bill to repeal Congress's 2002 resolution authorizing the war in Iraq. The vote on Thursday, June 17, was 268-161.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson has been a judge on the Washington, D.C., District Court for the past eight years. The vote on Monday, June 14, was 53-44.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Regulating trade: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lina M. Kahn to serve as chair of the Federal Trade Commission for a term ending in September 2024. Kahn has been a law professor at Columbia University, legal adviser to the FTC, and legal director of the Open Markets Institute. The vote on Tuesday, June 15, was 69-28.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Regulating water: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Radhika Fox to serve as assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's water office. Fox had been assistant deputy director of the office since January, and before that was CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. The vote on Wednesday, June 16, was 55-43.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Maryland judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lydia Kay Griggsby to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Maryland. Griggsby has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the past seven years, and previously was a Senate staffer and an assistant U.S. attorney. The vote on Wednesday, June 16, was 59-39.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Deputy Interior secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tommy P. Beaudreau to serve as deputy Interior secretary. Beaudreau was a senior Interior official for most of the Obama administration, including three years as the first head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The vote on Thursday, June 17, was 88-9.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Homeland Security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John K. Tien to serve as the Homeland Security Department's deputy secretary. Tien was an Army officer for 24 years and, after retiring as a colonel, became an executive at Citigroup. The vote on Thursday, June 17, was 60-34.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
— Targeted News Service