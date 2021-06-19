How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Regulating trade: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lina M. Kahn to serve as chair of the Federal Trade Commission for a term ending in September 2024. Kahn has been a law professor at Columbia University, legal adviser to the FTC, and legal director of the Open Markets Institute. The vote on Tuesday, June 15, was 69-28.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Regulating water: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Radhika Fox to serve as assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's water office. Fox had been assistant deputy director of the office since January, and before that was CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. The vote on Wednesday, June 16, was 55-43.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis