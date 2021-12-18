How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China do not enter the United States market; and the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act to direct the Health and Human Services Department to support research on, and expanded access to, investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

U.S. House

Meadows contempt resolution: The House has passed a resolution, sponsored by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., to find Mark Meadows, President Trump's chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Thompson said: "This is about Mr. Meadows refusing to comply with a subpoena to discuss the records he himself turned over. Now he is hiding behind excuses." An opponent, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said the select committee had no legal authority because it had failed to meet the House charter that required it to have 13 members rather than its actual nine. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 14, was 222-208.