How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China do not enter the United States market; and the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act to direct the Health and Human Services Department to support research on, and expanded access to, investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
U.S. House
Meadows contempt resolution: The House has passed a resolution, sponsored by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., to find Mark Meadows, President Trump's chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Thompson said: "This is about Mr. Meadows refusing to comply with a subpoena to discuss the records he himself turned over. Now he is hiding behind excuses." An opponent, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said the select committee had no legal authority because it had failed to meet the House charter that required it to have 13 members rather than its actual nine. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 14, was 222-208.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Islamophobia: The House has passed the Combating International Islamophobia Act to establish the Office to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia at the State Department. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 14, was 219-212.
Yeas: Manning
Debt ceiling: The House has passed a resolution to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, was 221-209.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lucy Koh to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Koh, currently a federal district judge for northern California, was previously a private practice attorney and a federal prosecutor. The vote on Monday, Dec. 13, was 50-45.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Debt ceiling: The Senate has passed a resolution to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Military spending: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2022 spending on the military, military construction projects, and military-related programs at the Energy Department. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, was 88-11.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Sung to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2007, Sung has been a private practice lawyer specializing in labor law and workers' rights. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
New Hampshire judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Samantha Elliott to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire. Elliott has been a private practice lawyer since 2006, focusing on commercial and employment law. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, was 62-37.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ambassador to China: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nicholas Burns to serve as the U.S. ambassador to China. Burns, a longtime diplomat in the State Department, has been an ambassador to NATO and to Greece. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 16, was 75-18.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Economic diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ramin Toloui to serve as assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs. Toloui, currently an economics professor at Stanford University, was previously an investment manager at PIMCO and a Treasury Department official during the Obama administration. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 16, was 76-13.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Religious freedom: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rashad Hussain to serve as the State Department's ambassador at large for international religious freedom. Hussain was a senior official in several roles during the Obama administration, including special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 16, was 85-5.