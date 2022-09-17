How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Trafficking penalties: The House has passed a bill to extend until the end of September a $5,000 federal penalty against criminals found guilty of sexual abuse or human trafficking violations. The penalty had expired on Sept. 11. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was unanimous with 415 yeas.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Drone road inspections: The House has passed the Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant Act to create Transportation Department grant programs for using drone aircraft to inspect roads and other infrastructure. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was 308-110.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Wildfires: The House has passed the Wildfire Recovery Act to increase federal government fire assistance grants by stipulating that the grants will account for at least 75% of the eligible cost of wildfire recovery efforts. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was 328-88.

Not voting: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Passing legislation: The House has passed a motion to pass a set of eight bills en bloc, without an individual roll call vote for each bill. The bills covered such topics as: military veterans and education and mortgages, payments to survivors of deceased veterans, and animal health in disasters. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 397-29.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Aviation and disease: The House has passed the National Aviation Preparedness Plan Act to require the Transportation Department to develop an aviation preparedness plan for handling U.S. outbreaks of communicable diseases. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 293-133.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Post-disaster housing: The House has passed the Expediting Disaster Recovery Act, to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide financial aid for meeting housing needs following disasters that have destroyed housing in a given area. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 406-20.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Emergency reservists: The House has passed the Civilian Reservist Emergency Workforce Act to expand employment rights for reservists for the Federal Emergency Management Agency who are deployed for agency work and therefore must temporarily leave their normal jobs. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 387-38.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Lighting federal buildings: The House has passed the Bulb Replacement Improving Government with High-efficiency Technology Act to require federal government buildings to use the most life-cycle cost effective and energy efficient lighting systems. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 347-78.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Government worker Schedule F: The House has passed the Preventing a Patronage System Act. The bill would cancel an executive order issued by President Trump in October 2020 that created a new Schedule F excepted service classification for government workers, and applied to employees in executive agency jobs that have to do with making policy and are not normally replaced when a new president enters office. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 15, was 225-204.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Census: The House has passed the Ensuring a Fair and Accurate Census Act. The bill would set out various restrictions on the Census Bureau's ability to add new questions to the Census, and prevent the Bureau's director from being removed for non-cause reasons. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 15, was 220-208.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Government whistleblowers: The House has passed the Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act to establish various measures intended to increase a federal government whistleblower employee's protections against punitive retaliation by politicians and supervisors. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 15, was 221-203.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Salvador Mendoza to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mendoza has been a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014; he was briefly a county court judge before that, and had his own private law practice. The vote on Monday, Sept. 12, was 46-40.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Second appeals court judge: The Senate has rejected the nomination of Arianna Freeman to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Freeman has been a federal community defender attorney in Philadelphia since 2009. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was 47 yeas to 50 nays.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Third appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lara Montecalvo to be a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Montecalvo has been in the Rhode Island government's public defender's office since 2004, and is currently the state's public defender. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, was 52-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Fourth appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah Merriam to be a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Merriam, a U.S. District Court judge for Connecticut since last October, was previously a federal magistrate judge and assistant federal defender in Connecticut. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 15, was 53-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

TSA administrator: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Pekoske to be the Transportation Security Administration's administrator for a five-year term. Pekoske had been in the post since August 2017, following a career at the Coast Guard. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 15, was 77-18.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis