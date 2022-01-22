How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Aid to schools: The House has passed the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act to change procedures for local educational agencies to apply for federal Impact Aid funds in fiscal 2023. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 18, was 414-6.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Recognizing Black hockey player: The House has passed the Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O'Ree, the first Black National Hockey League player. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 19, was unanimous with 426 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
VA benefits system: The House has passed the Ensuring Veterans' Smooth Transition Act to have the Department of Veterans Affairs automatically enroll eligible veterans, with the veterans' consent, into the agency's health care system. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 20, was 265-163.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Debating elections bill: The Senate has agreed to uphold a ruling by the Senate chair that allowed senators to offer amendments and raise points of order regarding the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. Rejecting the ruling could have resulted in senators being required to engage in a talking filibuster in order to avoid a vote on the bill. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 19, was 52-48.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Holly Thomas to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Thomas, a California Superior Court judge for Los Angeles County since 2018, was previously a Justice Department lawyer and lawyer for the New York government. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 20, was 48-40.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
— Targeted News Service
