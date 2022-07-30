How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Formula Act to suspend, temporarily, rates of duty on imports of certain infant formula products.

U.S. House

Human trafficking: The House has passed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2026, a set of programs addressing human trafficking, and change some aspects of the programs. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 401-20.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Studying PFAS chemicals: The House has passed the Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act. The bill would direct the National Academies to report to Congress on how to develop a federal government plan for researching impacts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are unregulated chemicals used in a variety of products and thought to possibly cause serious health effects. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 359-62.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Math education: The House has passed the Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act to provide $10 million of annual funding, through 2027, to the National Science Foundation for coordinating efforts to improve math education by using mathematical and statistical modeling. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 323-92.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

COVID-19 and brain damage: The House has passed the Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act to authorize $10 million of National Science Foundation grants for research into the possibility that COVID-19 impairs brain processes. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 350-69 nays.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Medical marijuana research: The House has passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act to establish a new process at the Drug Enforcement Administration for overseeing research into medical marijuana and cannabidiol substances. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 325-95.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Bank activity reports: The House has passed the Timely Delivery of Bank Secrecy Act Reports Act to require the Treasury Department to deliver to Congressional staff, within 30 days, suspicious activity reports that relate to banks. The vote on Tuesday, July 26, was 349-70.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Autoworker pension benefits: The House has passed the Susan Muffley Act to fully restore pension benefits for retired workers at the Delphi auto parts company who lost their benefits following the 2009 General Motors bankruptcy. The vote on Wednesday, July 27, was 254-175.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Heart health in South Asian ethnicity: The House has passed the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act to direct the Health and Human Services Department to create grant programs for funding work to resolve diabetes and cardiovascular health problems in the South Asian population. The vote on Wednesday, July 27, was 237-192.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Telehealth and Medicare: The House has passed the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act to extend through 2024 authorization for the expanded use of telehealth remote technologies under Medicare by patients and health care providers. The vote on Wednesday, July 27, was 416-12.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Passing legislation en bloc: The House has passed a motion to pass 12 different bills at once, en bloc. Issues addressed by the bills included pediatric cancer research, safety standards for small batteries, and weather alert messaging systems. The vote on Wednesday, July 27, was 336- 90.

Yeas: McHenry, Manning

Nays: Budd

Microchip manufacturing: The House has passed the Senate amendment to the CHIPS and Science Act. The amendment would provide about $76 billion of various types of subsidies for domestic production of microchips, and another $204 billion of spending on scientific research and development programs. The vote on Thursday, July 28, was 243-187.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

SUBSIDIES FOR MICROCHIP INDUSTRY: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to a bill (H.R. 4346). The amendment would provide about $76 billion of various types of subsidies for domestic production of microchips, and another $204 billion of spending on scientific research and development programs. Schumer said the amendment "is going to create good-paying jobs. It will alleviate supply chains; it will help lower costs; and it will protect America's national security interests." An opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ID-Vt., questioned whether microchip manufacturers needed the subsidies given that they "are making tens of billions of dollars in profit right now and paying the head of Intel some $170 million a year in compensation." The vote, on July 27, was 64 yeas to 33 nays.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Water projects: The Senate has passed the Water Resources Development Act to authorize an array of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management projects over the next two years. The vote on Thursday, July 28, was 93-1.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Hungary ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Pressman to be the U.S. ambassador to Hungary. Pressman, a partner at the Jenner & Block law firm, has been a national security and human rights official in various federal government agencies, including as ambassador to the United Nations for special political affairs. The vote on Thursday, July 28, was 61-30.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis