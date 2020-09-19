How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
In addition to roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the America's Conservation Enhancement Act, to improve protections for wildlife; and the Supporting Family Mental Health in CAPTA Act, to increase support for mental health.
The House also passed the Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act, to increase transparency and to enhance the use of microloans in rural areas; the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act, to leverage federal government procurement power to encourage increased cybersecurity for Internet of Things devices; and the Promoting Research and Observations of Space Weather to Improve the Forecasting of Tomorrow Act, to improve understanding and forecasting of space weather events.
U.S. House
Equitable education: The House has passed the Strength in Diversity Act to require the Education Department to issue grants to various educational agencies in order to implement programs that increase diversity and reduce racial or socioeconomic disparities in education. The vote Tuesday, Sept. 15, was 248-167.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Nays: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Child care and COVID-19: The House has passed the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act to provide technical assistance and funding to states and tribal groups for facilitating safe and secure access to child care services. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 387-33.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Anti-Semitism: The House has approved a motion to recommit the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act to committee to add an amendment stating that anti-Semitism was included as one of the forms of discrimination covered by the bill. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 255-164.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Disparate analysis and race: The House has passed the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act to authorize private civil lawsuits alleging that federal regulations have had a disparate impact on certain races or ethnicities. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 232-188.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Coronavirus names: The House has passed a resolution calling on the federal government to oppose anti-Asian sentiment related to COVID-19 and investigate related hate crime allegations. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 17, was 243-164.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Pregnancy and the workplace: The House has passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to declare unlawful employers' practices that fail to provide reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnant workers. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 17, was 329-73.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
U.S. Senate
First California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mark C. Scarsi to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Scarsi has been a private practice lawyer in Los Angeles, specializing in intellectual property law, since 1998. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 15, was 83-12.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Second California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stanley Blumenfeld to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Blumenfeld began serving as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge in 2006; previously, he was a lawyer in Los Angeles and assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 15, was 92-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Third California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John W. Holcomb to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Holcomb has been a private practice lawyer in Southern California since 1994, focusing on intellectual property and bankruptcy law. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 15, was 83-12.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Fourth California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Todd Wallace Robinson to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Robinson has been a U.S. attorney in the district since 1997. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 86-10.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
First Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David W. Dugan to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Dugan, a county Circuit Court judge in Illinois since 2017, previously spent more than 30 years as a private practice lawyer focused on commercial law and personal injury cases. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 55-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen P. McGlynn to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. McGlynn has been an Illinois appeals court judge and Circuit Court judge, and before becoming a judge was an Illinois special assistant attorney general. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was 55-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Third Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Franklin Ulyses Valderrama to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Valderrama became a Cook County Circuit Court judge in 2007, and before that appointment was a private practice trial lawyer. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 17, was 68-26.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Fourth Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Iain D. Johnston to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Johnston has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2013. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 17, was 77-14.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis