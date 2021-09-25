How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Veronica S. Rossman to serve as a judge on the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Rossman has been a public defender for the federal district courts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2010. The vote on Monday, Sept. 20, was 50-42.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

New Mexico judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Margaret Strickland to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Mexico. Strickland has been a private practice lawyer at her own law firm in Las Cruces since 2011; previously, she was a public defender in the state. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 21, was 52-45.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis