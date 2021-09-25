How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Veterans programs: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act to permanently authorize the VA's dental insurance program and extend statutory authority for two other VA programs. The vote on Monday, Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Inflation and disability benefits: The House has passed the Veterans Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act. The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to match the level of cost-of-living Social Security benefits increases for veterans' disability and survivors' benefits programs. The vote on Monday, Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
Brain injuries and diplomacy: The House has passed the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act to provide payments to federal government employees as compensation for brain injuries suffered in service overseas or domestically. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 21, was unanimous with 427 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
Supplemental spending: The House has passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act to fund the federal government through Dec. 3, suspend the federal debt limit through 2022, and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 21, was 220-211.
Yeas: Manning
Disability and student loans: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the cancellation of private student loans made to borrowers who subsequently become permanently disabled. The vote, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was 219-204.
Yeas: Manning
Medical debt and veterans: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would keep a military member's debts stemming from medically necessary procedures from appearing on a credit report, and take other measures to limit debt collection from veterans. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was 222-203.
Yeas: Manning
Managing public lands: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would designate close to 1.3 million acres of federal land in Washington, Colorado, and California as wilderness or national monuments. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was 222-200.
Yeas: Manning
Israeli missile defense: The House has passed the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act to provide $1 billion in fiscal 2022 for Israel's government to maintain its Iron Dome system for countering short-range missile attacks on the country. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 420-9.
Yeas: Manning
Civil war in Yemen: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would stop funding for the shipment of U.S. equipment to support Saudi Arabian airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 219-207.
Yeas: Manning
Federal contracting: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would bar the president, vice president, and Cabinet officials from contracting to provide goods or services to the federal government. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 234-183.
Yeas: Manning
Executive branch directory: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would replace a congressional print directory of senior officials in the executive branch with an online, constantly updated public directory. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 223-202.
Yeas: Manning
Nuclear weapons testing: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would issue a federal government apology to people in 12 Western states and two U.S. Pacific Ocean territories for radiation exposures that resulted from testing nuclear weapons. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 240-185.
Yeas: Manning
Exporting firearms: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Commerce Department to notify Congress when the agency issues licenses for the export of firearms. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 215-213.
Yeas: Manning
Military budget: The House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize $753 billion of military spending and military construction programs for fiscal 2022, and establish military personnel levels for the year. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 316-113.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Veronica S. Rossman to serve as a judge on the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Rossman has been a public defender for the federal district courts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2010. The vote on Monday, Sept. 20, was 50-42.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
New Mexico judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Margaret Strickland to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Mexico. Strickland has been a private practice lawyer at her own law firm in Las Cruces since 2011; previously, she was a public defender in the state. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 21, was 52-45.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Tax policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lily Batchelder to serve as the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for tax policy. Batchelder was chief tax counsel for the Democratic majority on the Senate Finance Committee from 2010 to 2014; since then, she has been a law professor at New York University. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was 64-34.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Trade representative: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jayme White to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Middle East, Labor, and Environment. White has been a trade policy adviser on the Senate Finance Committee since 2014, and from 2009 to 2014 was a staffer for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was 80-18.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
D.C. district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Florence Y. Pan to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. Pan has been a judge on the Washington, D.C., Superior Court since 2009, and was previously a federal prosecutor in the district. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 68-30.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Trade with Asia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah Bianchi to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness. Bianchi was a senior economic and domestic policy aide to Vice President Biden from 2011 to 2014, then became a senior adviser at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 85-11.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Diplomacy with East Asia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel J. Kritenbrink to serve as an assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Kritenbrink, the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam since 2017, had previously served as a diplomat in China and Japan, beginning in 1994. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 23, was 72-14.
Not voting: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service