How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Breast milk at work: The House has passed the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, to extend requirements for an employer to accommodate women to pump their breast milk at work. The vote on Oct. 22 was 276-149.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Guidance on sovereign debt: The House has passed the Sovereign Debt Contract Capacity Act. The bill would require the U.S. representative at the International Monetary Fund to urge the Fund to help member countries evaluate the terms of their sovereign debt contracts. The vote on Monday, Oct. 25, was 391-29.
Yeas: Manning
Financial data: The House has passed the Financial Transparency Act, to establish transparency standards for data submitted to federal financial regulators. The vote on Monday, Oct. 25, was 400-19.
Yeas: Manning
Domestic violence: The House has passed the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act, to reauthorize through fiscal 2026 and modify the Family Violence and Prevention Services program for victims of domestic violence, including emergency shelters for abuse victims. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 26, was 228-200.
Yeas: Manning
First responder disabilities: The House has passed the Protecting America’s First Responders Act to provide payments, under the Justice Department’s Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program, to police officers and other first responder workers who have been permanently disabled by job-related injuries. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 27, was 420-3.
Yeas: Manning
Surface transport programs: The House has passed the Further Surface Transportation Extension Act to extend through Dec. 3 statutory authority for federal highway, transit, and other transportation programs. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 358-59.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Worker safety: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Douglas L. Parker to serve as the Labor Department’s assistant secretary for occupational safety and health. Parker has headed California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health since September 2019. The vote on Monday, Oct. 25, was 50-41.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Myrna Perez to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2006, Perez has been the director of the voting rights and elections program at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. The vote on Monday, Oct. 25, was 48-43.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
D.C. district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jia M. Cobb to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Washington, D.C. Cobb has been a private practice lawyer at a D.C. law firm since 2010. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Cobb “understands the distinction between being an advocate and a judge. As a judge on the District of D.C., she has promised to rule based on the law and facts of the cases before her.” The vote, on Oct. 26, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
New Jersey district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Karen McGlashan Williams to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Jersey. Williams, a federal magistrate judge in the state since 2009, was previously a private practice lawyer in Atlantic City. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Williams’s unanimous well qualified rating from the American Bar Association was “a testament to her integrity, temperament, and experience.” The vote, on Oct. 26, was 56 yeas to 38 nays.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Virginia district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Patricia Giles to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Giles has been a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district for 18 years. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 26, was 68-27.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Virginia district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michel Nachmanoff to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Nachmanoff has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2014, and previously was a public defender in the district. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 27, was 52-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Connecticut judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarala Nagala to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Connecticut. For the past nine years, Nagala has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the state. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 27, was 52-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Second Connecticut judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Omar Williams to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Connecticut. Since 2002, Williams has been first an assistant public defender and then a Superior Court judge in Connecticut. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 52-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
National Security law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew Olsen to serve as an assistant attorney general for national security at the Justice Department. Olsen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center for three years of the Obama administration and a longtime Justice Department official, was most recently a law professor at the University of Virginia. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 53-45.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Legal counsel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christopher Schroeder to serve as an assistant attorney general serving as head of the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department. Schroeder was a senior Justice Department official in the Clinton and Obama administrations. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 56-41.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Legal policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hampton Dellinger to serve as an assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy. Until last year, Dellinger was a partner at the Boies Schiller Flexner law firm in Washington, D.C. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 53-37.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Solicitor general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Prelogar to serve as U.S. solicitor general. Prelogar had been the acting solicitor general before her nomination, and was an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 28, was 53-36.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
— Targeted News Service
