How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Chiricahua National Park Act to establish the Chiricahua National Park in Arizona as a unit of the National Park System; and the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to amend United States Code with respect to prohibited acts by ocean common carriers or marine terminal operators.

U.S. House

Acquittals and sentencing: The House has passed the Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act to prevent federal courts from considering acquittals when sentencing criminals to prison sentences. The vote on Monday, March 28, was 405-12.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District, Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District, Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Statues of female justices: The House has passed a bill to place in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., statues of Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The vote on Monday, March 28, was 349-63.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Coast Guard spending: The House has passed the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2022 and 2023 spending on the Coast Guard. The vote on Tuesday, March 29, was 378-46.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Cold homicide cases: The House has passed the Homicide Victims Families Rights Act to create a legal framework for the immediate relatives of homicide victims who were killed more than three years ago to request that a relevant federal agency review the case file for the killing. The vote on Tuesday, March 29, was 406-20.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

COVID-19 oral histories: The House has passed the COVID-19 American History Project Act to fund an oral history project at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The project would gather stories from people who contracted COVID-19 and whose relatives died from the illness, and health care workers. The vote on Tuesday, March 29, was 376-47.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Public transit and sex crimes: The House has passed the Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act. The bill would require transportation providers to establish policies for handling sexual assault and sexual harassment, and establish reporting and disclosure requirements for such incidents. The vote on Wednesday, March 30, was 339-85.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Grant applications: The House has passed the Care is an Economic Development Strategy Act to require applicants for federal grants to explain how they plan to use the funding to increase their provision of affordable, quality, care-based services. The vote on Wednesday, March 30, was 304-122.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Negotiating economic strategy legislation: The House has passed a motion to instruct conferees with the Senate on negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America COMPETES Act, which would increase spending on various U.S. economic strategy efforts. The vote to instruct on Thursday, March 31, was 351-74.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Insulin pricing: The House has passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act to cap an insured individual's payments for insulin under Medicare or private insurance plans. The vote on Thursday, March 31, was 232-193.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Economic competitiveness: The Senate has passed the America COMPETES Act to increase spending on various economic strategy efforts, including domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips, scientific research, and trade and security, especially as it relates to China. The vote on Monday, March 28, was 68-28.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Budgeting official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nani Coloretti to be the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director. Coloretti has been a government staffer in San Francisco and in various federal agencies during the Obama administration; she has more recently been a senior vice president at the Urban Institute. The vote on Tuesday, March 29, was 57-41.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Weapons diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of C.S. Eliot Kang to be the assistant secretary of state for international security and non-proliferation. Kang has been in the role on an acting basis since the start of the Biden administration. The vote on Tuesday, March 29, was 52-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Export-Import Bank: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Judith Pryor to be first vice president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Pryor, currently a member of the Bank's board of directors, was an international finance official during the Obama administration, and before that was an executive in the satellite industry. The vote on Wednesday, March 30, was 69-30.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Family services: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of January Contreras to be assistant secretary for family support at the Department of Health and Human Services. Contreras was a citizenship and immigration official in the Obama administration, and previously was head of the Arizona Department of Health Services. The vote on Wednesday, March 30, was 54-44.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Georgia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah Geraghty to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Geraghty has been a lawyer at the Southern Center for Human Rights since 2003. The vote on Thursday, March 31, was 52-48.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

New Jersey judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Georgette Castner to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. Castner has been a lawyer at a private practice law firm in New Jersey since 2007, specializing in civil litigation and white collar crime. The vote on Thursday, March 31, was 52-47.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

