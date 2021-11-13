 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

The Senate was in recess. 

U.S. House

Surface transport spending: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act, to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending on those programs. The vote on Nov. 5 was 228-206.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

— Targeted News Service

