How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Z. Lee to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois since 2012,was previously a private practice lawyer in Chicago and, in the early 1990s, a Justice Department lawyer. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 7, was 50-44.

Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andre Mathis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mathis has been a private practice lawyer in Memphis, Tenn., since 2007. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 8, was 48-47.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis