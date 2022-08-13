How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

U.S. Senate

Malta ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Constance J. Milstein to be the U.S. ambassador to Malta. Milstein, an executive at Ogden CAP Properties, a New York City real estate company, was an aide to the Army secretary in the Obama administration. The vote on Aug. 6 was 57-34.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Immigration and asylum claims: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment to a tax and spending bill. The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared COVID-19 emergency. The vote on Aug. 6 was 56-44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Taxpayer audits: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have barred the Internal Revenue Service from using the bill's increase in agency funding to audit taxpayers with annual taxable incomes below $400,000. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Drug prices: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have excluded certain Medicare Part D prescription drugs and breakthrough therapy drugs from the bill's drug pricing provisions. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Energy project permits: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a budgetary point of order against an amendment to a tax and spending bill. The amendment would have streamlined permitting for infrastructure and energy projects such as natural gas pipelines. The vote on Aug. 7 was 49-50.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Offshore oil and natural gas production: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have required the Interior Department to hold at least 10 sales of leases, over the next five years, to produce oil and natural gas in offshore waters that are part of the Outer Continental Shelf. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Expanded IRS: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have removed the bill's increase in funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Insulin subsidies: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have reinstated a federal government rule, repealed by the Biden administration, to authorize health centers funded by the government to provide deeply discounted supplies of insulin and epinephrine to patients at the centers. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Border security: The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would have provided $500 million for building pedestrian fencing and barriers on the border with Mexico. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding no vote.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Small business taxes: The Senate has passed an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would exempt aggregations of businesses that are owned by a single entity from the bill's minimum corporate book tax, and extend by one year a cap on the allowable state and local tax deduction for federal income tax payers. The vote on Aug. 7 was 57-43.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Business taxes: The Senate has passed an amendment to a tax and spending bill that would strike the one-year extension of a cap on the allowable state and local tax deduction for federal income tax payers and replace it with a two-year extension of the cap on excess business losses. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding yes vote.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Tax, spending programs: The Senate has passed a tax and spending bill. The bill's spending measures include changes to Medicare prescription drug programs and various subsidies for non-fossil fuel sources of energy and energy efficiency programs, while its tax policy changes include a 15% alternative minimum tax on large companies and about $80 billion of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding yes vote.

Nays: Burr, Tillis