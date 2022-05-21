How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Cybersecurity contests: The House has passed the Presidents Cup Cybersecurity Competition Act to authorize annual cybersecurity competitions, with prizes awarded, for groups of government employees. The vote on Monday, May 16, was 386-31.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Security grants to nonprofits: The House has passed the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act to modify and reauthorize, through fiscal 2028, the Homeland Security Department's program for issuing security grants to nonprofit groups believed to be at a higher risk of being attacked by terrorists. The vote on Monday, May 16, was 288-129.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Cyberattacks and government: The House has passed the DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act to require the Homeland Security Department to send Congress a report on the agency's responsibilities for responding to cybersecurity incidents. The vote on Monday, May 16, was 313-105.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Worker training: The House has passed the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to authorize, through fiscal 2028, about $80 billion of spending on a variety of worker training programs, and create a Labor Department program for career training for ex-convicts. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 220-196.

Nays: McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Bomb prevention: The House has passed the Bombing Prevention Act to authorize the Office for Bombing Prevention at the Homeland Security Department. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 388-26.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Cybersecurity education: The House has passed the Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act to authorize the issuance of cybersecurity education grants to public schools by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 383-30.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

VA medical buildings: The House has passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. The bill would authorize 12 major medical facility projects by the VA in fiscal 2022. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 402-2.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

VA subpoenas: The House has passed the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act to grant witness subpoena authority to the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Veterans Affairs, through May 2025. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 404-6.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

VA work-study funding: The House has passed the Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act to expand eligibility for work-study allowances granted by the Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans who are in rehabilitation or education programs on a half-time basis or more. The expanded eligibility would last for the duration of a five-year pilot program at the VA. The vote on Tuesday, May 17, was 370-43.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Impoverished areas: The House has passed the Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act to require several government agencies to take measures aimed at identifying and increasing spending on U.S. areas with persistent poverty. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 258-165.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Baby formula access: The House has passed the Access to Baby Formula Act to grant the Agriculture Department expanded powers to waive rules at the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children as deemed necessary, in response to public health emergencies and food supply chain disruptions. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 414-9.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Baby formula spending: The House has passed the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act to spend $28 million of emergency supplemental appropriations on measures to resolve the current shortage of baby formula and avoid similar future shortages. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 231-192.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Domestic terrorism: The House has passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act to authorize actions against domestic terrorism by the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Department. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 222-203.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Brain injuries: The House has passed the Traumatic Brain Injury and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Law Enforcement Training Act. The bill would require the Justice Department to create crisis intervention training programs for first responders to treat people with traumatic brain injuries, acquired brain injuries, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 400-21.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Police benefits: The House has passed the Public Safety Officer Support Act to provide death and disability benefits to police and other public safety officers who have job-related post-traumatic stress disorder or acute stress disorder. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 402-17.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

VA whistleblowers: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Training Act. The bill would require worker training at the VA on how to report wrongdoing at the agency to its Office of Inspector General. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 407-11.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Fuel price gouging: The House has passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. The bill would make illegal, under civil law, the wholesale or retail sale of consumer fuels, such as gasoline and jet fuel, at price levels deemed unconscionably excessive and exploitative of an energy emergency declared by the president. The vote on Thursday, May 19, was 217-207.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Rochon to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Rochon was a private practice lawyer in New York City from 2000 to 2013, and has been general counsel for Girl Scouts of the USA since 2013. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 51-47.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Mideast diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Barbara A. Leaf to be the State Department's assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Leaf has been a senior official on the National Security Council specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, and a longtime diplomat serving in Iraq, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 54-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Labor official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Watson to the Labor Department's assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs. Watson has been a senior aide on the House Education and Labor Committee and a law professor at Indiana University and Georgetown University. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 50-45.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Trina Thompson to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Thompson has been a Superior Court judge in Alameda County since 2002. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 51-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Second California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sunshine Sykes to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Sykes has been a superior court judge in Riverside County since 2013, and before that was a lawyer for the county's government. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 51-45.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Military logistics: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christopher Lowman to be the Defense Department's assistant secretary for sustainment. Lowman, a Marine and Army officer since 1984, has specialized in logistics and procurement and administration. The vote on Wednesday, May 18, was 94-1.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Ukraine spending: The Senate has passed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act to spend $40.1 billion across a range of government agencies in response to the war in Ukraine. The vote on Thursday, May 19, was 86-11.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service