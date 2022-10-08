How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the Senate this past week. The House and Senate are now in recess and are scheduled to return to session only after the early November elections.

US House

Continuing appropriations: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833), to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. The vote on Sept. 30 was 230-201.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Nays: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Sept. 11 attacks: The House has passed the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act to fund one-time payments to a group of relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The vote on Sept. 30 was 400-31.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

