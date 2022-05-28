How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the House this past week.

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephanie Davis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Davis, a U.S. District Court judge in Michigan since late 2019, was previously a federal magistrate judge, assistant U.S. attorney, and private practice lawyer in Detroit. The vote on Tuesday, May 24, was 49-43.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Overseeing elections: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dara Lindenbaum to be a member of the Federal Election Commission. Lindenbaum had most recently been an elections lawyer at a private law firm in Washington, D.C. The vote on Tuesday, May 24, was 54-38.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

New Jersey judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Evelyn Padin to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. Padin has been a lawyer at her own law firm in Jersey City since 1995. The vote on Wednesday, May 25, was 51-43.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Colorado judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charlotte Sweeney to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. Sweeney has been a private practice lawyer since 1995, specializing in employment discrimination law. The vote on Wednesday, May 25, was 48-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Mortgage financing: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sandra Thompson to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Thompson has been a senior official at the agency since 2013, and previously was a long-time official at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The vote on Wednesday, May 25, was 49-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

EPA official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Henry Christopher Frey to be the Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator of the Office of Research and Development. Frey has been an official in various roles at the EPA, from 2006 to 2018, and a professor at N.C. State University since 1994. The vote on Wednesday, May 25, was 51-43.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Government worker reviews: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cathy Harris to be a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board for a seven-year term ending in 2028. The Board hears appeals of disciplinary matters and other claims brought by federal government employees. Harris had been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., specializing in employment law. The vote on Wednesday, May 25, was 48-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Domestic terrorism: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to proceed to the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. The bill would authorize actions against domestic terrorism by the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Department. The vote on Thursday, May 26, was 47-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Foreign service: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marcia Bernicat to be director general of the Foreign Service. Bernicat is a career member of the Foreign Service at the State Department, serving in numerous roles, including ambassador to Bangladesh, Senegal, and Guinea Bissau. The vote on Thursday, May 26, was 82-10.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service