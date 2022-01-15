How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Digital economy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alan Davidson to serve as the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information. Davidson was a lobbyist for Google from 2005 to 2012, then was a senior official at the Commerce Department and at the Mozilla Foundation. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 11, was 60-31.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Railroads: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amitabha Bose to serve as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. Bose has been a senior official at the FRA and the Transportation Department, and before that, the New Jersey government. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was 68-29.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis