How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act, to measure the progress of post-disaster recovery and efforts to address corruption, governance, rule of law, and media freedoms in Haiti.
U.S. House
GI Bill education aid: The House has passed the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act. The bill would include service time in the National Guard or the military's reserves as counting toward a military member's eligibility to receive funds to help pay for the member's education. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was 287-135.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Federal election procedures: The House has passed the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. The bill would make numerous changes to voting and election procedures for federal offices, including making the November Election Day a legal holiday and requiring that formerly imprisoned criminals be able to vote. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 13, was 220-203.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Digital economy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alan Davidson to serve as the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information. Davidson was a lobbyist for Google from 2005 to 2012, then was a senior official at the Commerce Department and at the Mozilla Foundation. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 11, was 60-31.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Railroads: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amitabha Bose to serve as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. Bose has been a senior official at the FRA and the Transportation Department, and before that, the New Jersey government. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was 68-29.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gabriel Sanchez to serve as a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. A California state appeals court judge since 2018, Sanchez was previously a legal affairs official in that state's gubernatorial branch and a private practice lawyer. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was 52-47.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Gas pipeline sanctions: The Senate has rejected the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act. The bill would have required the imposition of sanctions against entities building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which would carry gas from Russia to Germany. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 13, was 55-44, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
