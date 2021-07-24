How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Assistant attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kenneth Polite Jr. to serve as an assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the Justice Department. Polite has been a U.S. attorney in Louisiana and New York. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was 56-44.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Crime victims: The Senate has passed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act to send money from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the Crime Victims Fund, which is managed by the Justice Department. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was unanimous with 100 yeas.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Labor relations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Abruzzo to serve as general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board for a four-year term. The vote on Wednesday, July 21, was 51-50, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Nays: Burr, Tillis