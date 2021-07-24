 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution expressing support for the Pledge of Allegiance; and the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act to increase, effective Dec. 1, 2021, the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.

U.S. House

North Korean families: The House has passed the Divided Families Reunification Act to require the State Department to submit reports to Congress on its work with South Korea to help Korean Americans reunite with their family members in North Korea. The vote on Monday, July 19, was unanimous with 415 yeas.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Passing legislation: The House has passed a motion to pass a set of 21 bills and two resolutions without an individual roll call vote on each bill. Subjects covered by the bills included transportation security and disasters. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was 319-105.

Yeas: Manning

Consumer litigation: The House has passed the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act to authorize the Federal Trade Commission to seek permanent injunctions in the federal courts for monetary fines of businesses for violating commercial law that is enforced by the Commission. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was 221-205.

Yeas: Manning

Regulating PFAS chemicals: The House has passed the PFAS Action Act to designate perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as hazardous substances, with associated stricter regulatory control. PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in various products, frequently as a coating to repel water and other liquids. The vote on Wednesday, July 21, was 241-183.

Yeas: Manning

Afghan immigration: The House has passed the Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs Act to offer an additional 8,000 special immigrant visas to Afghan nationals who have worked for the U.S. government during the war in Afghanistan. The vote on Thursday, July 22, was 407-16.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Federal judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tiffany Cunningham to serve as a judge on the U.S. Federal Circuit Court. Cunningham has been a private practice lawyer for 19 years, specializing in patent litigation. The vote on Monday, July 19, was 63-33.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Assistant attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kenneth Polite Jr. to serve as an assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the Justice Department. Polite has been a U.S. attorney in Louisiana and New York. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was 56-44.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Crime victims: The Senate has passed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act to send money from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the Crime Victims Fund, which is managed by the Justice Department. The vote on Tuesday, July 20, was unanimous with 100 yeas.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Labor relations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Abruzzo to serve as general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board for a four-year term. The vote on Wednesday, July 21, was 51-50, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Arms control: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bonnie Jenkins to serve as the State Department’s under secretary for arms control and international security. During the Obama administration, Jenkins was an ambassador for threat reduction programs at State; previously, she was a Ford Foundation official and a Navy officer. The vote on Wednesday, July 21, was 52-48.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Transportation spending: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Invest in America Act. The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion of spending on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs at the agency. The vote to end debate on Wednesday, July 21, was 49 yeas to 51 nays.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Nuclear weapons: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jill Hruby to serve as the Energy Department’s under secretary for nuclear security. Hruby has been a research scientist and then a director at Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories since 1983, at sites in California and New Mexico. The vote on Thursday, July 22, was 79-16.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

