How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill honoring the memories of the victims of the June 24 building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and the bravery and selfless service of those who responded to the building collapse; and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China do not enter the U.S. market.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Human rights diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uzra Zeya to be the State Department's under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya had been head of the Alliance for Peacebuilding for the past four years, and before that was a senior State Department official starting in 1990, both at overseas missions and in the U.S. The vote on Tuesday, July 13, was 73-24.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.