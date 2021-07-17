 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill honoring the memories of the victims of the June 24 building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and the bravery and selfless service of those who responded to the building collapse; and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China do not enter the U.S. market.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Human rights diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uzra Zeya to be the State Department's under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya had been head of the Alliance for Peacebuilding for the past four years, and before that was a senior State Department official starting in 1990, both at overseas missions and in the U.S. The vote on Tuesday, July 13, was 73-24.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Labor Department: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie A. Su to serve as the Labor Department's deputy secretary. Su had been secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for the past two and a half years, and before that was the state's labor commissioner. The vote on Tuesday, July 13, was 50-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Employment law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in July 2026. Samuels joined the Commission in October 2020, and was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. The vote on Wednesday, July 14, was 52-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Labor law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Seema Nanda to serve as solicitor for the Labor Department where Nanda has served as a chief of staff and deputy solicitor and who previously worked as a Justice Department attorney. The vote on Wednesday, July 14, was 53-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Finance official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nellie Liang to serve as the Treasury Department's under secretary for domestic finance. Liang was a longtime Federal Reserve official, including an eight-year tenure as head of its division of financial stability; for the past three years, she has been a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The vote on Thursday, July 15, was 72-27.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

VA official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Donald Remy to serve as deputy secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Remy has been chief operating officer and chief legal officer for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a lawyer, and an Army captain. The vote on Thursday, July 15, was 91-8.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

