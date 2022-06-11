How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Injured government workers: The House has passed the Improving Access to Workers Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act. The bill would allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide treatment for federal government employees under workers' compensation protocols. The vote on Tuesday, June 7, was 325-83.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Bankruptcy law: The House has passed the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act. The bill would change bankruptcy law for small businesses and individuals, including by increasing the amount of debt covered by a bankruptcy filing and indexing future debt amounts to inflation. The vote Tuesday, June 7, was 392-21.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Gun regulations: The House has passed the Protecting Our Kids Act to make assorted changes to federal laws concerning guns and ammunition. Changes would include banning the purchase of some types of semiautomatic firearms by people younger than 21, outlawing some types of gun trafficking, and placing capacity limits on magazines and other ammunition feeding devices. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 223-204.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Small business contracting: The House has passed the Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act to change price evaluation preferences for the Small Business Administration's HUBZone program for assisting potential contractors to the federal government. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 359-61.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Small business apprenticeships: The House has passed the Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act to allow the federal government's small business development centers to issue information about apprenticeships and other job training programs. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 358-52.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Water projects: The House has passed the Water Resources Development Act to authorize an array of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management projects over the next two years. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 384-37.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Prescription drug fees: The House has passed the Food and Drug Amendments of 2022 to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and modify, the Food and Drug Administration's user fee programs for prescription drugs and other medical products. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 392-28.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Gun risk protection orders: The House has passed the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act to authorize the federal courts system to issue extreme risk protection orders to preemptively bar individuals from having a gun on the basis of the potential risk of using the gun to commit a crime or commit suicide. The vote on Thursday, June 9, was 224-202.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Air Force official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alex Wagner to be Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Wagner, a Defense Department lawyer during the Obama administration, then became an executive at the Aerospace Industries Association. The vote, on June 7, was 76 yeas to 21 nays.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Homeland Security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kenneth Wainstein to be the Homeland Security Department's Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis. Wainstein was, for more than 20 years, a federal law enforcement and national security official, then became a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote, on June 7, was 63 yeas to 35 nays.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Energy and minorities: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shalanda H. Baker to the Energy Department's director of the Office of Minority Economic Impact. Baker had been a law professor at Northeastern University and, most recently, an official at the Energy Department's Office of Economic Impact and Diversity. The vote on Tuesday, June 7, was 54-45.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Worker benefits: The Senate has rejected the nomination of Lisa M. Gomez to be the Labor Department's assistant secretary for Employee Benefits Security. Gomez has, since 1994, been an employee benefits lawyer, most recently as a partner at a New York City law firm. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 49 yeas to 51 nays.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nina Morrison to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Morrison has been a lawyer at the Innocence Project, representing prison inmates challenging their sentences, since 2002. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 53-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Overseeing credit unions: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Todd M. Harper to be a member, and chairman, of the National Credit Union Administration Board for a term ending in April 2027. Harper became a Board member in April 2019, and was previously a Board staffer, and before that a House of Representatives aide. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 59-40.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Adult education: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Loyd to be the Education Department's assistant secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education. Loyd had been a senior adviser at the agency, and previously was an executive at Jobs for the Future. The vote on Wednesday, June 8, was 57-42.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Huie to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Huie has been a private practice lawyer since 2020, and for 12 years before that was an assistant U.S. attorney in San Diego. The vote on Thursday, June 9, was 51-46.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Health lawyer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Samuel Bagenstos to be general counsel for the Department of Health and Human Services. Bagenstos, a civil rights assistant attorney general early in the Obama administration, then became a law professor at the University of Michigan, and most recently was general counsel at the Office of Management and Budget. The vote on Thursday, June 9, was 49-43.

Not voting: Burr

Nays: Tillis

— Targeted News Service