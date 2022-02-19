How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.

There were no key votes in the House this past week.

U.S. Senate

FDA commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service’s Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Califf was the agency’s commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration, then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 15, was 50-46.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.