How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.
There were no key votes in the House this past week.
U.S. Senate
FDA commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service’s Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Califf was the agency’s commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration, then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 15, was 50-46.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
International security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for international security affairs at the Defense Department. Wallander, currently president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, was a senior official in the Obama administration specializing in Russia. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 16, was 83-13.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Military research: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Honey to be deputy under secretary for research and engineering at the Defense Department. Honey, a retired Air Force officer, has more recently been a research official at Defense and at the Defense Advanced Projects Agency. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 16, was 94-1.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
COVID-19 vaccination: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 17, was 46 yeas to 47 nays.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Continuing appropriations: The Senate has passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, to extend funding for the federal government through March 11. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 17, was 65-27.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis