How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Airport security information: The House has passed the TSA Reaching Across Nationalities, Societies, and Languages to Advance Traveler Education Act. The bill would require the Transportation Security Administration to take measures for increasing comprehension of airport security materials, including accommodations for foreign language speakers and those with vision or hearing impairments. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 18, was 369-49.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Banking oversight: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Graham Steele to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury Department. Steele was a senior staffer on the Senate Banking Committee from 2015 to 2017, and since then has been a Federal Reserve staffer and an official at Stanford's business school. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 16, was 53-42.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-NC