How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Veterans and education: The House has passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act, to provide greater tuition and job training benefits for survivors of deceased military veterans. The vote on Monday, Nov. 15, was unanimous with 424 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Censuring representative: The House has passed a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and remove him from two committees, after he posted an altered cartoon video on his social media accounts that showed him attacking President Biden. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 17, was 223-207.
Yeas: Manning
Veterans in U.S. territories: The House has passed a bill that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to form an advisory committee to consult the agency on issues facing veterans who live in Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 18, was 420-4.
Yeas: Manning
Airport security information: The House has passed the TSA Reaching Across Nationalities, Societies, and Languages to Advance Traveler Education Act. The bill would require the Transportation Security Administration to take measures for increasing comprehension of airport security materials, including accommodations for foreign language speakers and those with vision or hearing impairments. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 18, was 369-49.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Banking oversight: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Graham Steele to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury Department. Steele was a senior staffer on the Senate Banking Committee from 2015 to 2017, and since then has been a Federal Reserve staffer and an official at Stanford's business school. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 16, was 53-42.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-NC
Farming official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Bonnie to serve as the Agriculture Department's under secretary for farm production and conservation. Bonnie was an Agriculture official in the Obama administration, then joined a Duke University environmental institute from 2017 through 2020. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 16, was 76-19.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Antitrust law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jonathan Kanter to serve as assistant attorney general heading the antitrust division of the Justice Department. Kanter, currently partner at his own law firm, was previously an antitrust lawyer both in private practice and at the Federal Trade Commission. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 16, was 68-29.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
